Anthropic Launches Claude Haiku 5.5 Ahead of November $2T IPO

Anthropic has launched Claude Haiku 5.5 ahead of its November $2 trillion IPO, adding a faster model to its growing AI lineup as competition with OpenAI and Google intensifies.

The new model targets high-volume tasks including classification, summarization, customer support and voice agents, while costing about 75% less than Haiku 4.5.

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Claude Haiku 5.5 Targets High-Volume AI Workloads

Claude Haiku 5.5 is designed for tasks that require fast responses across large numbers of requests. Anthropic is targeting classification, extraction, live support, voice agents, and assistants built directly into applications.

The model costs $0.10 per million input tokens and $0.50 per million output tokens for prompts below 100,000 tokens. For longer prompts, prices rise to $0.50 for input and $2.50 for output.

Anthropic recently expanded the same Claude family with the launch of Claude Opus 5.5 at lower running costs. Haiku 5.5 is now the third Claude 5.5 model released within the past month.

The rollout comes as OpenAI and Google also compete on model speed, capability, and developer adoption.

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New Safeguards Arrive With Haiku 5.5

Anthropic has also added cybersecurity controls to Haiku 5.5 as the company expands its smaller-model lineup. It is the first Haiku model with built-in safeguards covering a narrow range of high-risk cybersecurity requests.

The company said the controls focus on requests that could support harmful cyber activity. Most ordinary business and consumer tasks are expected to operate normally under the new system.

The safeguards arrive as smaller AI models become more common in automated tools across customer support and software systems. These models are often used for repeated tasks that do not require a larger reasoning model.

Haiku 5.5, as a result, gives Anthropic another option for developers building assistants and automated workflows. It also broadens the company’s product range as rival AI firms release competing models.

Haiku 5.5 Launch Comes Ahead of November Anthropic IPO

The launch comes as Anthropic moves toward its planned November IPO, which could value the Claude developer at about $2 trillion. The company has been expanding its model lineup as it prepares to enter public markets.

As we reported, the listing is expected in mid-November, with formal IPO marketing potentially beginning during the week of November 9. The Anthropic IPO could take place before Thanksgiving, with the expected valuation placed between $1.8 trillion and $2 trillion.

Anthropic is entering that process after rapid revenue growth and heavy spending on computing infrastructure. Training and operating advanced AI models requires continued investment in chips, cloud capacity and data centers.

Amid this launch, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei recently called on AI companies to slow the development of more powerful models while stronger safety systems are put in place. He has pushed for independent safety testing, coordination between major AI developers, and greater cooperation with governments.