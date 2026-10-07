Home / Company / Anthropic Launches Claude Haiku 5.5 Ahead of November $2T IPO

Anthropic Launches Claude Haiku 5.5 Ahead of November $2T IPO

Coingapestaff
By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

Journalist
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
an image of the Anthropic logo

Highlights

  • Claude Haiku 5.5 costs 75% less than Haiku 4.5 for high-volume AI workloads.
  • Anthropic added new safeguards targeting a narrow set of high-risk cybersecurity requests.
  • The launch comes ahead of Anthropic’s expected November IPO at a near $2 trillion valuation.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

Anthropic has launched Claude Haiku 5.5 ahead of its November $2 trillion IPO, adding a faster model to its growing AI lineup as competition with OpenAI and Google intensifies.

The new model targets high-volume tasks including classification, summarization, customer support and voice agents, while costing about 75% less than Haiku 4.5.

Claude Haiku 5.5 Targets High-Volume AI Workloads

Claude Haiku 5.5 is designed for tasks that require fast responses across large numbers of requests. Anthropic is targeting classification, extraction, live support, voice agents, and assistants built directly into applications.

The model costs $0.10 per million input tokens and $0.50 per million output tokens for prompts below 100,000 tokens. For longer prompts, prices rise to $0.50 for input and $2.50 for output.

Anthropic recently expanded the same Claude family with the launch of Claude Opus 5.5 at lower running costs. Haiku 5.5 is now the third Claude 5.5 model released within the past month.

The rollout comes as OpenAI and Google also compete on model speed, capability, and developer adoption.

New Safeguards Arrive With Haiku 5.5

Anthropic has also added cybersecurity controls to Haiku 5.5 as the company expands its smaller-model lineup. It is the first Haiku model with built-in safeguards covering a narrow range of high-risk cybersecurity requests.

The company said the controls focus on requests that could support harmful cyber activity. Most ordinary business and consumer tasks are expected to operate normally under the new system.

The safeguards arrive as smaller AI models become more common in automated tools across customer support and software systems. These models are often used for repeated tasks that do not require a larger reasoning model.

Haiku 5.5, as a result, gives Anthropic another option for developers building assistants and automated workflows. It also broadens the company’s product range as rival AI firms release competing models.

Haiku 5.5 Launch Comes Ahead of November Anthropic IPO

The launch comes as Anthropic moves toward its planned November IPO, which could value the Claude developer at about $2 trillion. The company has been expanding its model lineup as it prepares to enter public markets.

As we reported, the listing is expected in mid-November, with formal IPO marketing potentially beginning during the week of November 9. The Anthropic IPO could take place before Thanksgiving, with the expected valuation placed between $1.8 trillion and $2 trillion.

Anthropic is entering that process after rapid revenue growth and heavy spending on computing infrastructure. Training and operating advanced AI models requires continued investment in chips, cloud capacity and data centers.

Amid this launch, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei recently called on AI companies to slow the development of more powerful models while stronger safety systems are put in place. He has pushed for independent safety testing, coordination between major AI developers, and greater cooperation with governments.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
Fed Minutes Strike Hawkish Tone as Most Officials Expect Another Hike by Year-End
Crypto Market Selloff Deepens as $700M in Bitcoin, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, XAU Liquidated
Paxos Rolls Out XRP Offerings for Partners, Here’s All
Circle and Tereina Partner to Bring USDC and EURC Into SAP Pay Workflows
Europol Warns Crypto Industry Need to “Begin Preparing Now” for Quantum Threats

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

GLOBAL ONCHAIN SUMMIT MUMBAI 2026

The Institutional Leaders Are Coming Together in India.

Join leading institutions, founders & industry leaders shaping the future of onchain finance.
Apply Now

Related Articles

an image to represent the FOMC minutes

Fed Minutes Strike Hawkish Tone as Most Officials Expect Another Hike by Year-End
Crypto Market Selloff Deepens as $700M in Bitcoin, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, XAU Liquidated

Crypto Market Selloff Deepens as $700M in Bitcoin, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, XAU Liquidated
XRP Price Forecast as New ETF Decision Shifts to October

Paxos Rolls Out XRP Offerings for Partners, Here’s All
Image of Circle Logo

Circle and Tereina Partner to Bring USDC and EURC Into SAP Pay Workflows
Europol Warns Crypto Industry Need to "Begin Preparing Now" for Quantum Threats

Europol Warns Crypto Industry Need to “Begin Preparing Now” for Quantum Threats
AN IMAGE OF Russia BTC ETH LOGO

Russia’s Sberbank Approved as Crypto Custodian for Bitcoin, Ethereum and USDT

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.