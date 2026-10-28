Quick verdict

Dexsport is a great option for crypto users who are looking for event trading on a well-known betting site. Its specialized markets and payments in stablecoins make it compatible for people who already own and operate digital asset wallets. For experienced users, it is a conditional choice with caveats such as country limitations, withdrawals’ turnover, and specific market regulations. That said, there are two main points of concern: lack of full transparency in fees and how the operator deals with outcomes.

CoinGape’s Review of Dexsport Prediction Markets

Dexsport’s public dashboard is designed with useful navigation tools in mind; topic filters, search, Trending and New sections, coupled with market cards showing probabilities and reported volume. But while these features help users find markets easily, there’s more that goes into the overall ranking.

Coingape’s editorial score assessed five critical factors in this review; dashboard usability, market coverage, crypto funding, fee transparency and security disclosures. Dexsport scored an average of 4.4/5 across all these measurement parameters.

Ratings Dashboard usability 5 Market coverage 5 Crypto funding 4 Fee transparency 4 Security and trust disclosures 5 4.6 ★★★★★ ★★★★★ CoinGape Ratings See our rating methodology → Visit Now

What assets and markets are supported by Dexsport?

The platform’s prediction section clusters events into Sports, Crypto, Economy, Politics and Other. Examples are listed for each category, such as the winner of the sporting events, the winner of elections. Dexsport provides predictions on markets for crypto price goals, interest-rate decisions, and entertainment events, with availability varying based on event schedule.

More importantly, these contracts can expose users to an event result as opposed to the underlying asset itself. For example, when you purchase a Bitcoin-related prediction on Dexsport, you don’t actually acquire the Bitcoin but rather a position on whether the price will hit a certain point by a specific date.

Dexsport facilitates this type of trading through stablecoins. While the overall platform also supports BTC, DOGE, and SOL, balances of non-stablecoins are not prediction collateral by default via a native bridge. Users should also be keen to verify the supported stablecoin and network before transferring funds.

Is Dexsport legit? Security, trust and compliance

Dexsport is stated to be operated by Dexapp LTD. The Anjouan public register shows an active licence ALSI-202508043-FI2, which is under dexsport.io, and expires on 28 August 2027. This creates a record of a gaming licence, not permission to operate in every country.

According to the terms, users must be 18 years old, and the terms restrict users from the United States and other listed countries from gaining access. They also forbid users from using VPNs in order to overcome the restrictions.

The platform has previously been audited by CertiK in January 2022, which is way before their prediction markets. As such, the audit is not evidence that the prediction contracts are covered.

On the settlement and pay-outs, Dexsport verifies results within 24 hours when smart contracts settle. Automated pay-out follows the outcome decision. Regardless, it is fundamental to check the resolution source and cut-off for each market; smart contracts don’t eliminate disputed-outcome or technical risk.

Final words: Who should use Dexsport and who should avoid it?

Dexsport is worth considering for crypto natives and sports bettors who want to explore event markets. The platform’s topic filters and Yes/No format give newcomers a straightforward way to browse events, while stablecoin funding suits users already comfortable with crypto wallets. However, users should check fees, settlement rules and whether early exits are available before trading any event. Also the older audit does not establish coverage of prediction contracts, and users in restricted jurisdictions should avoid the platform.

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Our Review Methodology At CoinGape, we take our review methodologies seriously. Our recommendations are based on hands-on testing and objective evaluation criteria, with a clear separation between editorial analysis and commercial relationships. Each platform included in this guide is reviewed using a consistent framework designed to reflect how the platform performs in real-world business use cases. 1. Hands-On Testing We create merchant accounts and process real transactions on every gateway we review. This allows us to evaluate onboarding, checkout experience, settlement flow, and overall usability from a business perspective. 2. Fee Verification All fees are verified directly through official documentation and test transactions. We assess percentage-based fees, fixed charges, conversion costs, and note any hidden or conditional fees where applicable. 3. Security Assessment We evaluate security features, custody models, compliance certifications, and platform track record. This includes reviewing publicly reported incidents, regulatory positioning, and available security controls. 4. Support Testing We contact customer support with real queries to assess response times, clarity, and effectiveness across available channels such as email, live chat, or documentation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Does Dexsport require KYC? + Dexsport advertises wallet access without routine identity verification. That does not override its country restrictions or terms allowing action against suspected illegal activity. Can you sell a prediction before the event ends? + Yes, but execution depends on liquidity and the available price. An exit at the displayed probability is not guaranteed. Can you trade predictions directly with Bitcoin? + For Dexsport, only stablecoin collateral is supported although the overall platform includes BTC support.