MSCI to Add The Smarter Web Company to Its Index After Ousting Strategy

Global index fund giant MSCI will be adding Bitcoin treasury company The Smarter Web Company (SWC) to its Micro Cap Index at the end of this month. This development comes just two days after the company announced that it will remove Strategy (MSTR) from its global equity benchmarks, effective after the market close on November 30, 2026.

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The Smart Web Company to be Included in MSCI’s Global Indexes

As confirmed in an X post on November 13 by Andrew Webley, CEO of The Smart Web Company, MSCI will add the Bitcoin treasury firm to its Micro Cap Index. This change will take effect upon the closure of the November 30 session.

The Smart Web Company is a UK-based firm that combines a Bitcoin treasury strategy with operational business. The firm, which now holds 2,850 BTC, provides digital services, traditional web design and online marketing operations, hence its inclusion in the MSCI index, despite the simultaneous ousting of other digital-asset strategy firms from the index.

As reported on November 12, the MSCI will remove Strategy from its indexes upon implementation of a new methodology to exclude non-operating companies from its global standard indexes.

Besides Strategy, Metaplanet, which now sits at $1.6 billion in unrealized losses amid Bitcoin price struggles, will also be ousted from the firm’s global small-cap index, effective November 30.

Despite its intended inclusion into the MSCI UK index, however, CEO Andrew Webley believes that the move is unlikely to trigger significant automatic buying for WSC stock.

“It’s important to be clear that relatively few passive funds directly track the Micro Cap indices, so this isn’t necessarily going to result in significant automatic buying”, Webley wrote.

Nonetheless, he acknowledges that the addition to the index could raise the company’s institutional visibility since active institutional investors use the MSCI benchmark to decide which firms to invest in.

Webley further eyes promotion of WSC from the MSCI Micro Cap Index to the Small Cap Index as the bigger prize for the company. The firm must meet market capitalization, free float, and liquidation requirement criteria for it to achieve promotion, which Webley believes are highly achievable.

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WSC Surges on Market Open While MSTR Slumps

The Smart Web Company stock is surging at the market open, following news of its inclusion in the MSCI index. WSC stock traded at $37.56 as of the time of writing, marking a 4.22% surge, per data from TradingView.

Looking at the monthly trend, The Smart Web Company stock has plunged 32%, indicating the stock is in a downward trend.

Meanwhile, Strategy’s stock is down pre-market. The MSTR stock traded at $112.93, highlighting a 1.1% dip in pre-market trading. This dip adds to the plunge recorded on Thursday, when the stock ended the day with a 6.49% plunge after reports that MSCI will be removing Strategy from its global index.