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MSCI to Add The Smarter Web Company to Its Index After Ousting Strategy

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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
MSCI to Add The Smarter Web Company to Its Index After Ousting Strategy

Highlights

  • MSCI will add The Smarter Web Company to its Micro Cap Index, effective at the close of November 30.
  • CEO Andrew Webley says few passive funds track the index, so inclusion is unlikely to trigger major automatic buying.
  • MSTR stock continues to drop since MSCI said it will remove Strategy from its global indexes under its new “non-operating” company rule.
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Global index fund giant MSCI will be adding Bitcoin treasury company The Smarter Web Company (SWC) to its Micro Cap Index at the end of this month. This development comes just two days after the company announced that it will remove Strategy (MSTR) from its global equity benchmarks, effective after the market close on November 30, 2026. 

The Smart Web Company to be Included in MSCI’s Global Indexes

As confirmed in an X post on November 13 by Andrew Webley, CEO of The Smart Web Company, MSCI will add the Bitcoin treasury firm to its Micro Cap Index. This change will take effect upon the closure of the November 30 session.  

The Smart Web Company is a UK-based firm that combines a Bitcoin treasury strategy with operational business. The firm, which now holds 2,850 BTC, provides digital services, traditional web design and online marketing operations, hence its inclusion in the MSCI index, despite the simultaneous ousting of other digital-asset strategy firms from the index. 

As reported on November 12, the MSCI will remove Strategy from its indexes upon implementation of a new methodology to exclude non-operating companies from its global standard indexes. 

Besides Strategy, Metaplanet, which now sits at $1.6 billion in unrealized losses amid Bitcoin price struggles, will also be ousted from the firm’s global small-cap index, effective November 30. 

Despite its intended inclusion into the MSCI UK index, however, CEO Andrew Webley believes that the move is unlikely to trigger significant automatic buying for WSC stock. 

It’s important to be clear that relatively few passive funds directly track the Micro Cap indices, so this isn’t necessarily going to result in significant automatic buying”, Webley wrote. 

Nonetheless, he acknowledges that the addition to the index could raise the company’s institutional visibility since active institutional investors use the MSCI benchmark to decide which firms to invest in. 

Webley further eyes promotion of WSC from the MSCI Micro Cap Index to the Small Cap Index as the bigger prize for the company. The firm must meet market capitalization, free float, and liquidation requirement criteria for it to achieve promotion, which Webley believes are highly achievable. 

WSC Surges on Market Open While MSTR Slumps

The Smart Web Company stock is surging at the market open, following news of its inclusion in the MSCI index. WSC stock traded at $37.56 as of the time of writing, marking a 4.22% surge, per data from TradingView. 

Source: Trading View

Looking at the monthly trend, The Smart Web Company stock has plunged 32%, indicating the stock is in a downward trend. 

Meanwhile, Strategy’s stock is down pre-market. The MSTR stock traded at $112.93, highlighting a 1.1% dip in pre-market trading. This dip adds to the plunge recorded on Thursday, when the stock ended the day with a 6.49% plunge after reports that MSCI will be removing Strategy from its global index. 

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.