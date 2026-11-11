Home / Crypto News / Bitcoin News / Strategy To Be Removed From MSCI’s Indexes Over ‘Non-Operating’ Rule

Strategy To Be Removed From MSCI’s Indexes Over ‘Non-Operating’ Rule

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • MSCI will remove Strategy from its global indexes by the end of the month.
  • Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet will also be removed over the new non-operating methodology.
  • The MSTR stock is down in after hours trading.
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The MSCI will remove Bitcoin treasury firms, Strategy and Metaplanet, from its indexes following the implementation of its new methodology, which excludes “non-operating” companies. This will take effect on November 30, with both companies’ stock expected to see outflows from funds that have exposure to them as a result of their inclusion in these indexes.

MSCI To Remove Strategy From Global Index

In a November 11 announcement, MSCI revealed that it will remove the Bitcoin treasury firm from its global standard indexes as part of implementing the new methodology, which excludes non-operating companies. The index provider will also remove Metaplanet from its global small-cap indexes, effective at the end of this month.

This follows MSCI’s adoption of the new methodology last month, which determined that non-operating companies such as Strategy, similar to investment funds, should be excluded from its indexes. One criterion for determining a non-operating company is whether it has substantial operating costs.

In Strategy’s case, the company has relied heavily on its Bitcoin treasury strategy, with BTC also accounting for a majority of the assets on its balance sheet. It is worth noting that MSCI has also placed other crypto treasury firms such as Sharplink, Cypherpunk, and Defi Dev Corp. on its watchlist.

Strategy and Metaplanet’s stocks are likely to face selling pressure from funds that track MSCI’s indexes. These passive funds hold up almost $3 billion worth of MSTR shares, accounting for more than 3% of the stock’s supply, according to the company’s filing.

MSTR Stock Down in After-Hours Trading

The Strategy stock is down in after-hours trading amid MSCI’s decision to delete the Bitcoin treasury firm from its global indexes. MSTR is trading at around $118, down more than 3%, according to TradingView data.

Source: TradingView

The stock is also down more than 4% over the past week and 20% over the last month. Meanwhile, with the latest drop, MSTR is now down more than 22% year-to-date (YTD), a significant reversal from a couple of months ago when it gained massively as Bitcoin rallied above $80,000.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.