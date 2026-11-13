Home / Crypto News / OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Wallet To Enable Payments With AI Agents ‘Dots’

OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Wallet To Enable Payments With AI Agents ‘Dots’

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • OpenAI has launched ChatGPT wallet, which will enable its AI agents to make payments on behalf of users.
  • The wallet will initially be available to only Pro subscribers in the U.S.
  • The AI firm is rolling this out in partnership with American Express, Mastercard, and Visa.
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AI firm OpenAI has launched ChatGPT Wallet, which would enable its AI agents to make payments on behalf of users. This firm partnered with American Express, Mastercard, and Visa to roll out this payment feature, which will initially be available only to Pro subscribers.

OpenAI Rolls Out ChatGPT Wallet For Agentic Payments

In a company release, the AI firm announced ChatGPT Wallet, which it noted would let its AI agents make payments without access to users’ card details. These agents would also require a security check before making payments for every purchase.

OpenAI said it built this payment feature in partnership with American Express, Mastercard, and Visa. The feature will initially be available only through dots for ChatGPT Pro subscribers in the U.S. “Alongside ChatGPT Wallet, we’re releasing tools and guidance to help businesses support customers using agents,” the release further read.

This release notably comes amid the company’s recent funding round as it seeks to expand its operations. As CoinGape reported, OpenAI raised $15 billion at a $1.25 trillion valuation as investors seek exposure to the AI boom.

Although this payment feature could eventually be another revenue source for the AI firm, it told CNBC it won’t take a cut of the transaction fee at the initial rollout. Meanwhile, there was no mention of whether the payment feature will integrate stablecoins or other crypto assets at some point.

The Feature Will Work With A Payment Token

OpenAI explained that the feature will work with a payment token, which the network provides after a user approves a transaction. This payment token substitutes for the user’s card details. As such, these AI agents will be able to make the transaction without ChatGPT having to share the card details.

Users also won’t need to add their card details every time they approve a purchase. However, before each purchase, the user reviews the items, total, and selected card, then approves it with a security check such as Face ID or a fingerprint scan. Each approval creates a clear record of the purchase the user authorized the agent to make,” the firm said.

OpenAI added that over time, it expects users to trust these AI agents completely with these purchases by setting clear payment instructions. Additionally, these users will be able to pre-approve transactions with enhanced safeguards, such as biometric checks and clear authorization records.

For more on crypto payments, check out How Crypto-to-Fiat Conversion Works Inside a Crypto Card

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.