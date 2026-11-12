Home / Crypto News / OpenAI Secures $15B Funding at $1.25T Valuation Amid Anthropic IPO Buzz

OpenAI Secures $15B Funding at $1.25T Valuation Amid Anthropic IPO Buzz

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • OpenAI raised $15 billion at a valuation of $1.25 trillion.
  • This comes as its rival Anthropic prepares to go public.
  • OpenAI is expected to go public sometime next year.
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AI firm OpenAI has raised $15 billion in fresh capital at a valuation of $1.25 trillion as investors continue to seek exposure to the AI boom. This comes as the company’s rival, Anthropic, prepares to go public as soon as next week, with its offering said to be multiple times oversubscribed.

OpenAI Raises Fresh Capital At $1.25T Valuation

According to a CNBC report, the company has raised this sum in a fresh funding round, which values it at $1.25 trillion. This follows an earlier attempt to raise up to $30 billion at a similar valuation.

This latest funding round comes as OpenAI’s rival Anthropic prepares to go public at a valuation of more than $1.3 trillion. As CoinGape reported, the Anthropic IPO could raise as much as $90 billion for the AI firm, with the offering currently oversubscribed multiple times.

These fundraising ventures come as investors continue to seek exposure to the AI boom despite recent setbacks, such as concerns about the risks frontier models pose to humanity. There have also been concerns about the amount of debt AI firms are taking on to build the infrastructure to meet the demand for AI compute.

Additionally, the midterm elections have raised concerns about the AI trade, as Democrats, who swept Congress, are likely to rein in the industry, especially data centers. However, despite the midterm results, OpenAI has reaffirmed that it will continue to invest in data centers as it rolls out newer models and prepares for a potential public listing.

A Public Listing Could Happen By Next Year

Crypto traders are increasing their bets that OpenAI could go public by next year, potentially following in Anthropic’s footsteps. Data from the top crypto prediction market platform, Polymarket, shows a 46% chance the company will IPO by June 30, 2027.

Further data from Polymarket shows that crypto traders expect the AI firm to go public at a valuation of more than $1 trillion. However, it remains uncertain what the top of the range could look like, especially as calls for an AI bubble gain steam.

To trade Anthropic and OpenAI before they go public, check out Best Platforms & Crypto Exchanges to Trade Pre-IPO Tokens

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.