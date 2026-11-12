OpenAI Secures $15B Funding at $1.25T Valuation Amid Anthropic IPO Buzz

AI firm OpenAI has raised $15 billion in fresh capital at a valuation of $1.25 trillion as investors continue to seek exposure to the AI boom. This comes as the company’s rival, Anthropic, prepares to go public as soon as next week, with its offering said to be multiple times oversubscribed.

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OpenAI Raises Fresh Capital At $1.25T Valuation

According to a CNBC report, the company has raised this sum in a fresh funding round, which values it at $1.25 trillion. This follows an earlier attempt to raise up to $30 billion at a similar valuation.

This latest funding round comes as OpenAI’s rival Anthropic prepares to go public at a valuation of more than $1.3 trillion. As CoinGape reported, the Anthropic IPO could raise as much as $90 billion for the AI firm, with the offering currently oversubscribed multiple times.

These fundraising ventures come as investors continue to seek exposure to the AI boom despite recent setbacks, such as concerns about the risks frontier models pose to humanity. There have also been concerns about the amount of debt AI firms are taking on to build the infrastructure to meet the demand for AI compute.

Additionally, the midterm elections have raised concerns about the AI trade, as Democrats, who swept Congress, are likely to rein in the industry, especially data centers. However, despite the midterm results, OpenAI has reaffirmed that it will continue to invest in data centers as it rolls out newer models and prepares for a potential public listing.

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A Public Listing Could Happen By Next Year

Crypto traders are increasing their bets that OpenAI could go public by next year, potentially following in Anthropic’s footsteps. Data from the top crypto prediction market platform, Polymarket, shows a 46% chance the company will IPO by June 30, 2027.

Further data from Polymarket shows that crypto traders expect the AI firm to go public at a valuation of more than $1 trillion. However, it remains uncertain what the top of the range could look like, especially as calls for an AI bubble gain steam.

To trade Anthropic and OpenAI before they go public, check out Best Platforms & Crypto Exchanges to Trade Pre-IPO Tokens