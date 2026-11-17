Ripple-backed Evernorth has reported $505 million in cumulative XRP impairment charges, reducing its pre-listing holdings’ book value by nearly 60% as accounting rules prevent reversals of previously recorded losses.

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Evernorth’s XRP holdings lose nearly 60% of book value

Evernorth’s latest SEC filing shows its XRP holdings originally cost $846.6 million. Their value on record at September 30 is $341.9 million, which is a 59.6% decrease from the previous year.

Evernorth held 346.3 million XRP before completing its October business combination with Armada Acquisition Corp. II. According to company disclosures, the tokens carried an average acquisition cost of roughly $2.44 each.

In 2025, Evernorth estimated impairment costs at $233.7 million due to falling XRP prices. Total charges neared $505 million in the first nine months of 2026 with an additional $271 million.

Evernorth uses accounting policy to record XRP on the books at historical cost less impairment losses. The company bases these charges on the lowest price for XRP since the acquisition.

Its Ripple-related-party accounting treatment excludes the holdings from newer fair-value cryptocurrency accounting rules. That means that the losses that were recorded can not be reversed by subsequent increases in the price of XRP.

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Evernorth reports $32.9 million loss despite accounting gain

Evernorth’s net income turned negative in the first nine months of 2026, posting a $32.9 million loss. Its financial statements included a $240.3 million gain from changes in refundable investor advances.

Meanwhile, operating expenses totaled $273.2 million, of which most was due to XRP impairment. The company reported $155.3 million in third-quarter income, supported by changes in investor advance valuations.

Evernorth listed on the Nasdaq in October and started trading on the exchange under the ticker XRPN.A recent filing covering 73.7 million shares identified potential resales by existing investors. The company stated it would receive no proceeds from those shareholder resales.

Evernorth expands its XRP treasury after Nasdaq listing

Following its October listing, Evernorth announced plans to deploy its 473 million XRP treasury through institutional partnerships. The company named Ripple, Kraken, Coinbase, and BitGo as partners supporting its treasury investment activities.

“We’re putting our treasury to work,” CEO Asheesh Birla said in the October 14 announcement.

Evernorth appointed former Coinbase Asset Management executive Hugo Jeandesboz to oversee its institutional treasury strategy.

The company scheduled the initial deployment of its XRP treasury strategies for the fourth quarter of 2026.