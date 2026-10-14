Home / Crypto News / Evernorth Partners With Ripple, Kraken, Coinbase and BitGo to Deploy 473M XRP Treasury

Evernorth Partners With Ripple, Kraken, Coinbase and BitGo to Deploy 473M XRP Treasury

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By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

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CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
AN IMAGE OF Evernorth Ripple, Kraken, Coinbase and BitGo

Highlights

  • Evernorth partners with Ripple, Kraken, Coinbase and BitGo to deploy its 473 million XRP treasury.
  • Institutional investment strategies will begin in Q4 2026, subject to required approvals and closing conditions.
  • New investment chief Hugo Jeandesboz will oversee treasury allocations as Evernorth explores XRP Ledger lending.
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Nasdaq-listed Evernorth has partnered with Ripple, Kraken, Coinbase and BitGo to deploy its 473 million XRP treasury through institutional investment strategies, with initial operations scheduled to begin in late 2026.

Evernorth Selects Four Partners for XRP Treasury Deployment

Evernorth announced on October 14 that the four firms will support its XRP accumulation and investment activities. The company expects to invest in institutional strategies in the fourth quarter of 2026 with its treasury assets.

CEO Asheesh Birla confirmed that the company would be looking to monetise its current cryptocurrency holdings. “We’re putting our treasury to work,” Birla said, outlining plans to increase XRP holdings per share.

The company selected its partners based on their institutional infrastructure, regulatory licenses, financial resources and asset management experience. Evernorth said the partnerships must meet customary closing conditions and receive any necessary regulatory approvals before proceeding.

Evernorth’s investment program is to first collaborate with existing institutions and then venturing into the decentralized financial market. The company intends to expand into lending and credit services as the XRP Ledger develops.

XRP Treasury Strategy Expands Under New Investment Chief

Evernorth named Hugo Jeandesboz, CFA, as chief investment officer of its institutional treasury team on September 28 to lead the team’s institutional treasury strategy. He was previously co-chief investment officer at Coinbase Asset Management, overseeing investment solutions for institutional clients.

Jeandesboz will oversee the allocation of resources in the treasury, manage the liquidity and risk control, and oversee interactions with the company’s trading partners. He said Ripple, Kraken, Coinbase and BitGo meet Evernorth’s institutional counterparty requirements.

The strategy follows recent developments in XRP Ledger lending infrastructure, including efforts to introduce on-chain credit markets. Evernorth intends to invest when those services are up and running and a production record is set.

Nasdaq-Listed Evernorth Holds 473 Million XRP

Evernorth’s partnership announcement follows its business combination with Armada Acquisition Corp. II, completed on October 9. The sale resulted in gross cash proceeds of about $300 million before expenses.

The company subsequently began trading on Nasdaq under the ticker XRPN, holding approximately 473 million XRP in its treasury. It was scheduled for a public-market listing before it finally went public, which was listed on the Nasdaq.

Evernorth named Arrington Capital, SBI Group, Ripple, Pantera Capital, Kraken and GSR among its institutional investors. On October 9, it announced that the transaction was complete and that investors have invested both cash and XRP.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.