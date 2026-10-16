Strategy Stock Price Gets $208 Target Despite MSCI Delisting Threat

The Strategy stock price has recorded a plunge of over 2% today, after a robust rally of nearly 6% in the prior session. Amid this, a renowned market pundit has offered a bullish outlook for the MSTR stock, upgrading its price target to $208.

In addition, the analyst has also raised its target for Bitcoin (BTC) price, showcasing its long-term confidence in the flagship crypto. Notably, today’s decline in Strategy stock could be attributed to speculation over MSCI delisting news, which might have weighed on investors’ sentiment.

Ad

Ad

Analyst Raises Strategy Stock Price Target to $208

The Strategy stock traded at $147.51 in the pre-market trading hours, down by around 2.5% from its prior close. Notably, the MSTR stock closed the prior session at $151.29, adding 5.62% in the session.

Amid this, Cantor Fitzgerald has increased its Strategy stock price target to $208 from $186, maintaining its “Overweight” rating. According to market commentator Walter Bloomberg, the revised outlook reflects the firm’s stronger expectations for Bitcoin and Strategy’s substantial cryptocurrency holdings.

Meanwhile, analyst Ramsey El-Assal also raised his 12-month Bitcoin price forecast to $112,000 from $98,000. The adjustment highlights the firm’s growing confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term prospects.

Having said that, it appears that Strategy’s extensive Bitcoin reserves remain central to this bullish assessment of the MSTR stock price. The company reportedly holds approximately 848,000 BTC, after recently acquiring 250 BTC in its latest purchase.

In addition, Cantor Fitzgerald’s updated valuation also places Strategy’s enterprise value at $110 billion, up from its previous estimate of $97 billion. This increase suggests the firm sees greater potential in Strategy’s business and Bitcoin exposure.

Ad

Ad

MSCI Index Exclusion Weighs on Sentiment

The decline in Strategy (MSTR) stock today could be due to concerns over its delisting from the MSCI index. According to recent reports, MSCI has adopted new index exclusion rules targeting certain non-operating companies that fail its revised screening requirements.

An earlier simulation using May 2026 data identified Strategy and Japan’s Metaplanet as potential removals from MSCI’s Global Investable Market Indexes. Ethereum treasury company SharpLink was also placed on a watchlist.

According to the reported timeline, MSCI will publish its final list of affected constituents on November 11. The new rules will take effect after the November 30 market close.

So, the exclusion from the index may create hurdles for the Strategy stock price for a bullish run ahead. Although the analysts have remained bullish on MSTR stock price, Strategy’s near-term performance will likely depend on Bitcoin’s price trajectory, MSCI’s final decision, and how investors respond to these developments.