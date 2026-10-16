Home / Crypto News / Strategy Stock Price Gets $208 Target Despite MSCI Delisting Threat

Strategy Stock Price Gets $208 Target Despite MSCI Delisting Threat

Rupam Roy
By Rupam Roy
Rupam Roy

Rupam Roy

News Writer & Journalist
Expertise : Crypto, Blockchain, Web3, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Global News, Stock Market
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.
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MSTR Stock Price Target Raised to $175 by Canaccord as Strategy Swings to Profit

Highlights

  • Cantor Fitzgerald raises its Strategy stock price target to $208 from $186, maintaining an Overweight rating.
  • Analyst Ramsey El-Assal increases his 12-month Bitcoin price forecast to $112,000 from $98,000.
  • Potential MSCI index exclusion raises concerns about selling pressure and near-term MSTR stock performance.
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The Strategy stock price has recorded a plunge of over 2% today, after a robust rally of nearly 6% in the prior session. Amid this, a renowned market pundit has offered a bullish outlook for the MSTR stock, upgrading its price target to $208.

In addition, the analyst has also raised its target for Bitcoin (BTC) price, showcasing its long-term confidence in the flagship crypto. Notably, today’s decline in Strategy stock could be attributed to speculation over MSCI delisting news, which might have weighed on investors’ sentiment.

Analyst Raises Strategy Stock Price Target to $208

The Strategy stock traded at $147.51 in the pre-market trading hours, down by around 2.5% from its prior close. Notably, the MSTR stock closed the prior session at $151.29, adding 5.62% in the session.

Strategy MSTR Stock Price
Source: Yahoo Finance

Amid this, Cantor Fitzgerald has increased its Strategy stock price target to $208 from $186, maintaining its “Overweight” rating. According to market commentator Walter Bloomberg, the revised outlook reflects the firm’s stronger expectations for Bitcoin and Strategy’s substantial cryptocurrency holdings.

Meanwhile, analyst Ramsey El-Assal also raised his 12-month Bitcoin price forecast to $112,000 from $98,000. The adjustment highlights the firm’s growing confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term prospects.

Having said that, it appears that Strategy’s extensive Bitcoin reserves remain central to this bullish assessment of the MSTR stock price. The company reportedly holds approximately 848,000 BTC, after recently acquiring 250 BTC in its latest purchase.

In addition, Cantor Fitzgerald’s updated valuation also places Strategy’s enterprise value at $110 billion, up from its previous estimate of $97 billion. This increase suggests the firm sees greater potential in Strategy’s business and Bitcoin exposure.

MSCI Index Exclusion Weighs on Sentiment

The decline in Strategy (MSTR) stock today could be due to concerns over its delisting from the MSCI index. According to recent reports, MSCI has adopted new index exclusion rules targeting certain non-operating companies that fail its revised screening requirements.

An earlier simulation using May 2026 data identified Strategy and Japan’s Metaplanet as potential removals from MSCI’s Global Investable Market Indexes. Ethereum treasury company SharpLink was also placed on a watchlist.

According to the reported timeline, MSCI will publish its final list of affected constituents on November 11. The new rules will take effect after the November 30 market close.

So, the exclusion from the index may create hurdles for the Strategy stock price for a bullish run ahead. Although the analysts have remained bullish on MSTR stock price, Strategy’s near-term performance will likely depend on Bitcoin’s price trajectory, MSCI’s final decision, and how investors respond to these developments.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Rupam Roy
About Author
Rupam Roy
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.