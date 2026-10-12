Strategy Acquires 250 Bitcoin and Repurchases $192 Million in STRC, MSTR Stock Jumps

Michael Saylor’s Strategy continues its Bitcoin accumulation and STRC preferred stock repurchase last week. As a result, MSTR stock price jumped on Monday, extending last week’s upside momentum.

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Michael Saylor’s Strategy Expands Bitcoin Treasury to 848,250 BTC

Largest corporate Bitcoin treasury acquired 250 BTC for $21.5 million at an average price of $86,194 per Bitcoin. The latest purchase comes from MSTR at-the-market (ATM) offerings and USD Cash, according to the official announcement on October 12.

The company now holds 848,250 BTC, purchased for almost $64 billion at an average cost of $75,444 per coin. The company is sitting at almost $6 billion in unrealized profit, as Bitcoin holdings are worth more than $70 billion at the current market price

In addition, Strategy repurchased $192.4 million of STRC preferred stocks and reported $4.88 billion in USD reserves, alongside $640.5 million in additional cash. Executive chairman Michael Saylor’s Strategy earlier added 334 Bitcoin and maintained STRC stock buyback.

Notably, $354.8 million remains available under the digital credit securities repurchase program, with $1.0 billion still authorized for MSTR common-stock buybacks.

Michael Saylor confirmed Bitcoin holdings and $5.5 billion in total USD assets. He also revealed a USD duration of 3.5 years and a 52 bps BTC credit for STRC, calculated assuming 10% BTC ARR, 40% BTC volatility, and a BTC price of $82,252.

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MSTR Stock Jumps

MSTR stock price is up 0.56% in premarket trading on Monday as Strategy acquired more Bitcoin. The stock closed 1.89% higher at $154.34 in the previous session, consistent with broader Bitcoin and crypto market recovery.

As per Yahoo Finance, MSTR shares is up more than 16% in a month. Also, it has given better returns in the last 6 months. Wall Street analysts remain bullish on Strategy, with the latest being Barclays raising its price target to $175 from $160.

As CoinGape reported, President Donald Trump increased MSTR stock holdings, purchasing $1,001–$15,000 worth of shares in the Bitcoin treasury company.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin price pared earlier gains and holds above $83,000 at the time of writing. The price plunged from a 24-hour high of $84,231 after recent tensions in the Middle East as Houthis strike Saudi Arabia, causing oil prices to jump slightly.

Polymarket data shows 64% of prediction market participants expect Bitcoin price to reach $90,000 by December 31, 2026.