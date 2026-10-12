Home / Crypto News / Strategy Acquires 250 Bitcoin and Repurchases $192 Million in STRC, MSTR Stock Jumps

Strategy Acquires 250 Bitcoin and Repurchases $192 Million in STRC, MSTR Stock Jumps

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Strategy Acquires 250 Bitcoin and Repurchases $192 Million in STRC, MSTR Stock Jumps

Highlights

  • Michael Saylor’s Strategy acquired 250 Bitcoin for $21.5 million, increasing total holdings to 848,250 BTC.
  • Strategy repurchased $192.4 million of STRC preferred stocks and $5.5 billion in total USD assets.
  • MSTR stock price is up 0.56% on Monday while Bitcoin pared earlier gains.
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Michael Saylor’s Strategy continues its Bitcoin accumulation and STRC preferred stock repurchase last week. As a result, MSTR stock price jumped on Monday, extending last week’s upside momentum.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy Expands Bitcoin Treasury to 848,250 BTC

Largest corporate Bitcoin treasury acquired 250 BTC for $21.5 million at an average price of $86,194 per Bitcoin. The latest purchase comes from MSTR at-the-market (ATM) offerings and USD Cash, according to the official announcement on October 12.

The company now holds 848,250 BTC, purchased for almost $64 billion at an average cost of $75,444 per coin. The company is sitting at almost $6 billion in unrealized profit, as Bitcoin holdings are worth more than $70 billion at the current market price

In addition, Strategy repurchased $192.4 million of STRC preferred stocks and reported $4.88 billion in USD reserves, alongside $640.5 million in additional cash. Executive chairman Michael Saylor’s Strategy earlier added 334 Bitcoin and maintained STRC stock buyback.

Notably, $354.8 million remains available under the digital credit securities repurchase program, with $1.0 billion still authorized for MSTR common-stock buybacks.

Michael Saylor confirmed Bitcoin holdings and $5.5 billion in total USD assets. He also revealed a USD duration of 3.5 years and a 52 bps BTC credit for STRC, calculated assuming 10% BTC ARR, 40% BTC volatility, and a BTC price of $82,252.

MSTR Stock Jumps

MSTR stock price is up 0.56% in premarket trading on Monday as Strategy acquired more Bitcoin. The stock closed 1.89% higher at $154.34 in the previous session, consistent with broader Bitcoin and crypto market recovery.

As per Yahoo Finance, MSTR shares is up more than 16% in a month. Also, it has given better returns in the last 6 months. Wall Street analysts remain bullish on Strategy, with the latest being Barclays raising its price target to $175 from $160.

As CoinGape reported, President Donald Trump increased MSTR stock holdings, purchasing $1,001–$15,000 worth of shares in the Bitcoin treasury company.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin price pared earlier gains and holds above $83,000 at the time of writing. The price plunged from a 24-hour high of $84,231 after recent tensions in the Middle East as Houthis strike Saudi Arabia, causing oil prices to jump slightly.

Polymarket data shows 64% of prediction market participants expect Bitcoin price to reach $90,000 by December 31, 2026.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.