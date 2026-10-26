Tom Lee’s Bitmine Adds 10,452 ETH, Repurchases 2M BMNR Shares

Ethereum treasury firm Bitmine added more ETH over the past week and also bought back just over 2 million of its common shares. The stock is down amid the announcement of this purchase, aligning with the trend in the crypto market.

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Bitmine Acquires 10,452 ETH as Holdings Reach 6.05 Million Coins

In a press release, the company said that it acquired 10,452 ETH over the past week, bringing its holdings to just over 6.05 million ETH. The Ethereum treasury firm now holds 4.95% of the total ETH supply and is 99% of the way to reaching its goal of holding 5% of the total supply.

This announcement follows Bitmine’s 12,535 ETH purchase, which it announced last week. The company continues its streak of weekly Ethereum purchases since adopting its crypto treasury strategy last year.

The Ethereum treasury firm also announced in its latest release that its total staked ETH stands at 5,227,037, worth more than $12 billion. Bitmine Chairman Tom Lee reaffirmed that the firm believes it is well positioned to outperform the upcoming crypto bull market.

It is worth noting that the Ethereum treasury firm continues to double down on its ETH accumulation despite sitting on an unrealized loss on its holdings. DropsTab data shows the firm’s unrealized loss stands at more than $6 billion, with an average purchase price of $3,322 per ETH.

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Firm Buys Back 2M BMNR Shares

Bitmine also announced in the press release that it bought back 2.04 million BMNR shares over the past week at an average price of $22.48. “When management believes Bitmine shares are relatively undervalued, the Company intends to accretively repurchase shares, subject to market conditions and under the existing repurchase authorization,” Tom Lee said.

The Ethereum treasury firm has bought back 22.9 million common shares in 2026 at an average price of $17.48, or nearly $400 million in total. Tom Lee noted that their top objective remains optimizing shareholder value.

The Bitmine stock is down amid the announcement of this latest Ethereum purchase and share buyback. BMNR is trading at $22, down almost 3%, according to TradingView data. The stock is also down more than 20% in the past month as the ETH price and the broader crypto market retrace.

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