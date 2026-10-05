Home / Crypto News / Tom Lee’s BitMine Adds $41M in ETH as Holdings Reach 6.02M Tokens

Tom Lee’s BitMine Adds $41M in ETH as Holdings Reach 6.02M Tokens

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Coingapestaff

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Highlights

  • BitMine added 15,112 ETH, lifting total Ethereum holdings above 6.02 million tokens this week alone.
  • BitMine now owns about 4.9% of Ethereum’s total supply, nearing its targeted 5% ownership level.
  • More than 5.06 million ETH are staked, with annualized staking revenue projected at $363 million.
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Tom Lee’s BitMine has added about $41 million worth of Ethereum, lifting its total ETH holdings above 6.02 million tokens as the company moves closer to its 5% supply target.

BitMine ETH Holdings Reach 6.02 Million Tokens

BitMine Immersion Technologies said its Ethereum holdings reached 6,016,414 ETH as of October 4, 2026. At an ETH price of $2,726, the position was valued at about $16.4 billion. The company added 15,112 ETH during the latest week, equal to roughly $41 million at that price.

BitMine said its Ethereum balance now represents about 4.9% of the total ETH supply of 122.1 million tokens. The company has been working toward owning 5% of the network’s supply, a goal it calls the “Alchemy of 5%.” BitMine began its Ethereum treasury strategy on June 30, 2025.

Tom Lee said, “Bitmine has bought ETH each and every week since the inception of the ETH Treasury Strategy on June 30, 2025.” The company reported total crypto, cash, marketable securities and other investments of $17.4 billion.

Staked ETH Passes 5 Million Tokens

BitMine has staked 5,067,309 ETH, worth about $13.8 billion at the stated Ethereum price. The staked balance represents roughly 84% of the company’s total ETH holdings.

The company operates MAVAN, short for Made in America Validator Network, as part of its staking strategy. BitMine developed the platform for its own Ethereum treasury before expanding it for institutional investors and other market participants.

Lee said, “Annualized staking revenues are now projected at $363 million.” He also said BitMine’s staking activity generated a seven-day annualized yield of 2.63%.

BitMine also holds 214 Bitcoin, $643 million in cash and marketable securities, a $180 million stake in Beast Industries and a $117 million position in Eightco Holdings.

Tom Lee Expects a Larger Crypto Bull Cycle

Lee said BitMine expects the current crypto market cycle to develop into a larger bull run than previous cycles. The company plans to publish its October chairman’s message under the title, “Crypto bull underway  this cycle likely the largest.”

Lee is scheduled to deliver a keynote at Token2049 in Singapore on October 7, 2026. BitMine was also added to the Russell 1000 Large-Cap Index on June 26, 2026.

The company’s Series A preferred stock trades on the NYSE under the BMNP symbol, while BitMine common shares trade under BMNR.

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Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.