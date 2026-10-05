Tom Lee’s BitMine Adds $41M in ETH as Holdings Reach 6.02M Tokens

Tom Lee’s BitMine has added about $41 million worth of Ethereum, lifting its total ETH holdings above 6.02 million tokens as the company moves closer to its 5% supply target.

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BitMine ETH Holdings Reach 6.02 Million Tokens

BitMine Immersion Technologies said its Ethereum holdings reached 6,016,414 ETH as of October 4, 2026. At an ETH price of $2,726, the position was valued at about $16.4 billion. The company added 15,112 ETH during the latest week, equal to roughly $41 million at that price.

BitMine said its Ethereum balance now represents about 4.9% of the total ETH supply of 122.1 million tokens. The company has been working toward owning 5% of the network’s supply, a goal it calls the “Alchemy of 5%.” BitMine began its Ethereum treasury strategy on June 30, 2025.

Tom Lee said, “Bitmine has bought ETH each and every week since the inception of the ETH Treasury Strategy on June 30, 2025.” The company reported total crypto, cash, marketable securities and other investments of $17.4 billion.

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Staked ETH Passes 5 Million Tokens

BitMine has staked 5,067,309 ETH, worth about $13.8 billion at the stated Ethereum price. The staked balance represents roughly 84% of the company’s total ETH holdings.

The company operates MAVAN, short for Made in America Validator Network, as part of its staking strategy. BitMine developed the platform for its own Ethereum treasury before expanding it for institutional investors and other market participants.

Lee said, “Annualized staking revenues are now projected at $363 million.” He also said BitMine’s staking activity generated a seven-day annualized yield of 2.63%.

BitMine also holds 214 Bitcoin, $643 million in cash and marketable securities, a $180 million stake in Beast Industries and a $117 million position in Eightco Holdings.

Tom Lee Expects a Larger Crypto Bull Cycle

Lee said BitMine expects the current crypto market cycle to develop into a larger bull run than previous cycles. The company plans to publish its October chairman’s message under the title, “Crypto bull underway this cycle likely the largest.”

Lee is scheduled to deliver a keynote at Token2049 in Singapore on October 7, 2026. BitMine was also added to the Russell 1000 Large-Cap Index on June 26, 2026.

The company’s Series A preferred stock trades on the NYSE under the BMNP symbol, while BitMine common shares trade under BMNR.

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