Home / Crypto News / Tom Lee’s Bitmine Adds 17,362 ETH as Holdings Top 6 Million Ethereum

Tom Lee’s Bitmine Adds 17,362 ETH as Holdings Top 6 Million Ethereum

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
an image of Tom Lee and the Bitmine logo

Highlights

  • Bitmine bought 17,362 ETH last week and now holds over 6 million Ethereum.
  • Tom Lee described it as a tremendous achievement.
  • The BMNR stock is up amid this latest purchase.
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Bitmine bought more Ethereum last week, extending its streak of weekly purchases that began last year. With the latest purchase, the company now holds over 6 million ETH as it approaches its goal of holding 5% of the total ETH supply.

Bitmine Adds 17,362 ETH As Holdings Climb Above 6 Million

In a press release, the Ethereum treasury firm said it bought 17,362 ETH last week, bringing its holdings to 6,001,302 ETH. The company currently holds 4.9% of the total Ethereum supply and is now 98% of the way to its goal of holding 5% of the total supply.

The latest purchase follows Bitmine’s 27,562 ETH buy, which it announced last week. Meanwhile, these purchases come as Ethereum stages a comeback, rebounding from its yearly low to as high as $2,700 last week.

Commenting on the milestone of holding over 6 million ETH, Bitmine’s Chairman Tom Lee described it as a tremendous achievement, having accumulated it in just under 15 months. “We are already seeing the synergies and positive network effects from our accumulating nearly 5% of ETH total supply,” he added.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that the Ethereum treasury firm has staked most of its ETH holdings. Its total staked ETH stands at 5,067,309 ETH, worth nearly $14 billion. Bitmine’s Made in America VAlidator Network (MAVAN) is expected to generate up to $358 million in annualized revenue.

BMNR Stock Up Amid Latest Ethereum Purchase

The BMNR stock is up amid the announcement of the latest Ethereum purchase. The stock is currently trading at around $27 at the market open, up less than 1%, according to TradingView data.

Source: TradingView

The stock is also up over 13% in the last month, rallying alongside the ETH price and the broader crypto market. Tom Lee noted that they expect to see more gains in crypto prices by year-end, which could be positive for the BMNR stock.

The Bitmine Chairman said that they see affirming signs that a crypto bull market is underway. He added that they believe institutions are still underweight crypto and expect them to add to their exposure in the final months of this year. “With only a little more than a week left in calendar third quarter (3Q26), the outperformance of Ethereum as a macro asset continues to strengthen,” Tom Lee said.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.