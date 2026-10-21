US OCC Finalizes GENIUS Act Stablecoin Rules, Effective January 2027

The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has issued final regulations for the GENIUS Act, which sets federal standards for the issuers of stablecoins. The announcement includes the implementation of the regulations starting January 18, 2027, for reserves, redemptions, custody, and risk management.

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OCC Establishes Federal Rules for Stablecoin Issuers

The final rule contains conditions for U.S. payment stablecoin issuers and qualifying foreign companies subject to OCC supervision. It also establishes guidelines for certain cryptocurrency custody services that are offered by federally regulated institutions.

Issuers are subject to reserve backing, customer redemption, operational risk management, and regulatory reporting requirements. The OCC will be responsible for supervision of qualifying companies and review their adherence to the new framework.

The rules set standards for reserve backing, redemption and risk management, Comptroller Jonathan Gould said. The framework is part of the administration’s efforts in regulating digital asset services, he said.

The announcement comes after the Blockchain Association’s recent GENIUS Act recommendations for better definitions of digital asset service providers.

The association also called for protections of the decentralized finance infrastructure and clarification of requirements on foreign stablecoin issuers.

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Final GENIUS Act Rule Addresses Stablecoin Rewards

The OCC imposed a prohibition on stablecoin issuers from directly paying interest or yield to stablecoin holders. However, the final framework removed the proposed automatic presumption against certain third-party rewards arrangements.

Rather, regulators will review these arrangements on a case-by-case basis to see if they breach the restrictions on interest payments made by issuers. The change doesn’t apply to all stablecoin rewards programs.

This difference is important for platforms that pay rewards for holding their stablecoins, such as regulated exchanges. Such arrangements remain subject to applicable federal requirements and supervisory review.

The ruling follows as financial institutions remain looking for more clarity on cryptocurrency banking business. Previously, community banking groups challenged OCC crypto charter approvals, raising questions about regulatory oversight.

During the comment period on the rulemaking, the OCC received hundreds of comments, from banking associations, cryptocurrency firms, and academics.

Stablecoin Regulations Take Effect January 18, 2027

The GENIUS Act and the OCC’s implementing regulations will become effective on January 18, 2027. However, certain compliance requirements remain subject to separate rulemaking processes.

The OCC confirmed that anti-money laundering, Bank Secrecy Act, and sanctions-related requirements will receive separate regulations coordinated with the Treasury Department.

The regulator will also coordinate with other federal agencies responsible for implementing the legislation. Further announcements will address applications and waiver requests from prospective stablecoin issuers.

Meanwhile, the OCC has issued guidance covering applications, registration procedures and related supervisory requirements for eligible companies. The agency will continue monitoring the stablecoin industry and may adjust its supervisory framework as the market develops.