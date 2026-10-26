Vanguard ETF Discloses First Purchase of 4.5M Shares in Bitcoin Treasury Metaplanet

A small cap ETF from Vanguard, the world’s 2nd-largest asset manager with over $13 trillion AUM, has disclosed its first purchase of Bitcoin treasury company Metaplanet shares. This sparked massive speculation within the crypto community.

In an X post on October 26, Bitcoin Treasuries reported that ther Vanguard increased its indirect Bitcoin exposure. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (VSS) purchased 4.5 million Metaplanet shares worth $7.5 million.

Earlier this year, Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund (VGTSX) increased its position in Bitcoin treasury company MetaPlanet (3350.T) to 15.64 million shares valued at $53.5 million.

Last year, Vanguard Group FTSE Japan ETF (VJPN) also disclosed its first purchase of shares in Bitcoin treasury company Metaplanet (MTPLF), acquiring 704,500 shares valued at approximately $2.1 million.

This indicates the asset manager’s growing interest in Bitcoin treasury stocks such as Michael Saylor’s Strategy and Metaplanet. It also allowed ETFs and mutual funds to hold Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and other regulated digital assets.

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Metaplanet Stock Slips Despite Vanguard Buying Sentiment

TSE-listed stock of Bitcoin treasury Metaplanet closed 0.75% at 263 JPY on Monday. The intraday low and high were 254 JPY and 269 JPY, respectively. Trading volume was almost 13 million, but below the 27 million average volume.

Meanwhile, MTPLF stock closed 0.30% higher at $1.66 on Friday. The stock is up nearly 2% in a week. This happened as Super League shareholders approved a proposal by the company to establish a US Bitcoin treasury Superplanet.

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin holdings increased to 44,000 BTC, becoming the 2nd largest corporate Bitcoin holder. The company sold 10,000 BTC and purchased 11,000 BTC in Q3 2026.

Bitcoin price has rebounded more than 1% from a 24-hour low of $79,331. Trading volume jumped 5% over the past 24 hours as investors await the Fed rate decision this week.

As institutional asset managers expand their digital asset exposure, here are the 8 best crypto lending platforms for institutional users.