Home / Crypto News / Vanguard ETF Discloses First Purchase of 4.5M Shares in Bitcoin Treasury Metaplanet

Vanguard ETF Discloses First Purchase of 4.5M Shares in Bitcoin Treasury Metaplanet

Varinder Singh
Updated
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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Vanguard ETF Discloses First Purchase of 4.5M Shares in Bitcoin Treasury Metaplanet

Highlights

  • Vanguard's small-cap ETF (VSS) purchased 4.5 million Metaplanet shares worth $7.5 million.
  • Vanguard continues to increase in exposure to Bitcoin through treasury companies.
  • Metaplanet stock closed 0.75% at 263 JPY on Monday
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A small cap ETF from Vanguard, the world’s 2nd-largest asset manager with over $13 trillion AUM, has disclosed its first purchase of Bitcoin treasury company Metaplanet shares. This sparked massive speculation within the crypto community.

In an X post on October 26, Bitcoin Treasuries reported that ther Vanguard increased its indirect Bitcoin exposure. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (VSS) purchased 4.5 million Metaplanet shares worth $7.5 million.

Earlier this year, Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund (VGTSX) increased its position in Bitcoin treasury company MetaPlanet (3350.T) to 15.64 million shares valued at $53.5 million.

Last year, Vanguard Group FTSE Japan ETF (VJPN) also disclosed its first purchase of shares in Bitcoin treasury company Metaplanet (MTPLF), acquiring 704,500 shares valued at approximately $2.1 million.

This indicates the asset manager’s growing interest in Bitcoin treasury stocks such as Michael Saylor’s Strategy and Metaplanet. It also allowed ETFs and mutual funds to hold Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and other regulated digital assets.

Metaplanet Stock Slips Despite Vanguard Buying Sentiment

TSE-listed stock of Bitcoin treasury Metaplanet closed 0.75% at 263 JPY on Monday. The intraday low and high were 254 JPY and 269 JPY, respectively. Trading volume was almost 13 million, but below the 27 million average volume.

Meanwhile, MTPLF stock closed 0.30% higher at $1.66 on Friday. The stock is up nearly 2% in a week. This happened as Super League shareholders approved a proposal by the company to establish a US Bitcoin treasury Superplanet.

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin holdings increased to 44,000 BTC, becoming the 2nd largest corporate Bitcoin holder. The company sold 10,000 BTC and purchased 11,000 BTC in Q3 2026.

Bitcoin price has rebounded more than 1% from a 24-hour low of $79,331. Trading volume jumped 5% over the past 24 hours as investors await the Fed rate decision this week.

As institutional asset managers expand their digital asset exposure, here are the 8 best crypto lending platforms for institutional users.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.