Home / Crypto News / BREAKING: Metaplanet Sold 10K and Bought 11K BTC in Q3, Becomes 2nd Largest Bitcoin Holder

BREAKING: Metaplanet Sold 10K and Bought 11K BTC in Q3, Becomes 2nd Largest Bitcoin Holder

Varinder Singh
Updated
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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Metaplanet Sold 10K and Bought 11K BTC in Q3, Becomes 2nd Largest Bitcoin Holder

Highlights

  • Metaplanet has become the 2nd largest corporate Bitcoin holder, surpassing Twenty One Capital.
  • The company sold 10,000 BTC and purchased 11,000 BTC in Q3 2026, with total holdings reaching 44,000 BTC.
  • CEO Simon Gerovich revealed revised allocation policy and the Net Interest Income Strategy.
  • Metaplanet stock price closed 2.06% higher at 297 JPY on Monday.
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Metaplanet has become the 2nd largest corporate Bitcoin holder, with 44,000 BTC in total holdings. The company increased its overall Bitcoin position in Q3, selling a net 10,000 BTC and purchasing 11,000 BTC in the same period.

Metaplanet Sold Bitcoin for the First Time

Asia’s largest Bitcoin treasury company, aka Asia’s MicroStrategy, executed a sale and repurchase of Bitcoin to demonstrate its ability to convert its holdings into cash, according to a filing on October 5. This marked the first sale by the firm.

Metaplanet said the group sold 10,000 BTC for aggregate proceeds of JPY 124.7 billion ($790 million). It then bought 11,000 BTC for JPY 149.896 billion ($950 million). The higher reacquisition price reflected a rise in the market between the two legs, with a net increase of 1,000 BTC in its Bitcoin holdings.

“We converted Bitcoin into cash, exceeding the total outstanding principal of our bonds, borrowings and other interest-bearing debt. We held that cash, then bought back more Bitcoin than we sold,” said CEO Simon Gerovich.

After the latest purchase, the total Bitcoin holdings reached 44,000 BTC worth nearly $3.80 billion. The company flipped Twenty One Capital to become the 2nd largest Bitcoin holder.

Bitcoin Income Generation Business Revenue and Net Interest Income Strategy

Bitcoin Income Generation business recorded about JPY 848.4 million in operating revenue in Q3 2026. Cumulative revenue for the first nine months of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026, was JPY 5.565 billion.

Moreover, trailing twelve-month revenue was JPY 9.807 billion. The company did not revise the consolidated earnings forecast issued in August.

Meanwhile, the company has revised its allocation policy to keep Bitcoin at roughly 85% to 90% of total assets, with 10% to 15% slated for strategic investments, including M&A and income-producing assets. Bitcoin-related borrowing is to stay generally below about 10% of BTC net asset value, with most future purchases funded by permanent equity.

Moreover, Simon Gerovich also revealed the Net Interest Income Strategy. It is designed to create recurring income streams and lower the effective cost of capital, supporting the next phase of growth. He added that the pending Superplanet transaction, Metaplanet Securities development, and distribution capabilities’ expansion are components of a unified long-term strategy.

Metaplanet Stock Jumps Over 2%

Metaplanet stock price closed 2.06% higher at 297 JPY. The intraday low and high were 287 and 302 JPY, respectively. Trading volume was 21.90 million, still below the average of nearly 28 million.

According to Google Finance, Metaplanet stock price is now up almost 5.70% in a week and nearly 1.50% in a month. The year-to-date (YTD) return is down 26.67% at the time of writing.

Metaplanet stock price
Metaplanet Stock Price. Source: Google Finance

Meanwhile, Bitcoin is trading around $86,000 today, consolidating amid bullish factors such as seasonality, spot Bitcoin ETF inflows, and higher price targets. The price is up more than 1% from recent lows, with a 24-hour high of $86,948.

To track these market-moving derivatives metrics and open interest changes in real time, traders should utilize the best crypto research tools.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.