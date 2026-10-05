BREAKING: Metaplanet Sold 10K and Bought 11K BTC in Q3, Becomes 2nd Largest Bitcoin Holder

Metaplanet has become the 2nd largest corporate Bitcoin holder, with 44,000 BTC in total holdings. The company increased its overall Bitcoin position in Q3, selling a net 10,000 BTC and purchasing 11,000 BTC in the same period.

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Metaplanet Sold Bitcoin for the First Time

Asia’s largest Bitcoin treasury company, aka Asia’s MicroStrategy, executed a sale and repurchase of Bitcoin to demonstrate its ability to convert its holdings into cash, according to a filing on October 5. This marked the first sale by the firm.

Metaplanet said the group sold 10,000 BTC for aggregate proceeds of JPY 124.7 billion ($790 million). It then bought 11,000 BTC for JPY 149.896 billion ($950 million). The higher reacquisition price reflected a rise in the market between the two legs, with a net increase of 1,000 BTC in its Bitcoin holdings.

“We converted Bitcoin into cash, exceeding the total outstanding principal of our bonds, borrowings and other interest-bearing debt. We held that cash, then bought back more Bitcoin than we sold,” said CEO Simon Gerovich.

After the latest purchase, the total Bitcoin holdings reached 44,000 BTC worth nearly $3.80 billion. The company flipped Twenty One Capital to become the 2nd largest Bitcoin holder.

I have two important updates to share with you today as we continue to build Metaplanet into a global financial platform rooted in Bitcoin. From the beginning, our strategy was never simply to accumulate Bitcoin. Our objective has been to build the leading Bitcoin financial… pic.twitter.com/SGgLSctFCs — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) October 5, 2026

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Bitcoin Income Generation Business Revenue and Net Interest Income Strategy

Bitcoin Income Generation business recorded about JPY 848.4 million in operating revenue in Q3 2026. Cumulative revenue for the first nine months of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026, was JPY 5.565 billion.

Moreover, trailing twelve-month revenue was JPY 9.807 billion. The company did not revise the consolidated earnings forecast issued in August.

Meanwhile, the company has revised its allocation policy to keep Bitcoin at roughly 85% to 90% of total assets, with 10% to 15% slated for strategic investments, including M&A and income-producing assets. Bitcoin-related borrowing is to stay generally below about 10% of BTC net asset value, with most future purchases funded by permanent equity.

Moreover, Simon Gerovich also revealed the Net Interest Income Strategy. It is designed to create recurring income streams and lower the effective cost of capital, supporting the next phase of growth. He added that the pending Superplanet transaction, Metaplanet Securities development, and distribution capabilities’ expansion are components of a unified long-term strategy.

Metaplanet Stock Jumps Over 2%

Metaplanet stock price closed 2.06% higher at 297 JPY. The intraday low and high were 287 and 302 JPY, respectively. Trading volume was 21.90 million, still below the average of nearly 28 million.

According to Google Finance, Metaplanet stock price is now up almost 5.70% in a week and nearly 1.50% in a month. The year-to-date (YTD) return is down 26.67% at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin is trading around $86,000 today, consolidating amid bullish factors such as seasonality, spot Bitcoin ETF inflows, and higher price targets. The price is up more than 1% from recent lows, with a 24-hour high of $86,948.