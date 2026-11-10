Home / Crypto News / Anthropic Targets Over $1 Trillion Valuation in Upcoming IPO Amid AI Market Volatility

Anthropic Targets Over $1 Trillion Valuation in Upcoming IPO Amid AI Market Volatility

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Highlights

  • Anthropic targets a $1.4 trillion fully diluted valuation, with its IPO potentially raising $64.4 billion.
  • The Claude developer could raise $90.4 billion through public shares and separate private investor commitments.
  • Anthropic reported quarterly revenue of $16.96 billion, rising 47% despite growing concerns over AI spending.
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Anthropic has announced plans for a $64.4 billion IPO, targeting a valuation of up to $1.4 trillion despite growing investor concerns over AI infrastructure spending and recent stock market volatility.

Anthropic IPO Targets Valuation Above $1.4 Trillion

According to the report, Anthropic plans to sell 825 million shares at prices ranging from $70 to $78. At the highest proposed price, the company could raise approximately $64.4 billion.

The IPO would value Anthropic at up to $1.4 trillion on a fully diluted basis. Excluding stock options and restricted shares, its market value would reach approximately $1 trillion.

Meanwhile, Anthropic plans a separate $26 billion private placement involving Alphabet, Nvidia, and Advanced Micro Devices. Combined with the public offering, the company could raise as much as $90.4 billion.

The valuation comes below earlier investor expectations, which had reached as high as $2 trillion. Swissquote Bank analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said investors are increasingly examining the costs of maintaining Anthropic’s rapid growth.

Concerns over AI spending have recently weighed on technology stocks, with the Nasdaq recording its sharpest daily decline in 19 months.

Claude Revenue Growth Supports Anthropic’s IPO Plans

Anthropic reported third-quarter revenue of $16.96 billion, representing a 47% increase from the previous quarter.

Revenue, though, grew less rapidly than it did in the previous quarter, when it surged 144%, and the company reported lower losses. The Claude developer blamed its expansion on business requirements for using AI for specific tasks.

The company added to its customer base during the quarter from a variety of industry segments, including healthcare, financial services and legal applications. Competition in the sector continues, with OpenAI previously expanding its AI model distribution through Google Cloud.

AI Infrastructure Spending Raises Investor Concerns

Despite Anthropic’s revenue growth, investors have questioned the rising costs associated with developing advanced artificial intelligence systems. The company revealed computing commitments that totaled almost $900 billion, with Amazon and Google among its infrastructure partners.

Its prospectus stated that technological advances could present more security issues, and its competitors could build more potent models. Meanwhile, Meta recently introduced its Muse Wonder AI models, claiming capabilities comparable to products from OpenAI and Anthropic.

Anthropic’s planned listing follows SpaceX’s reported $75 billion IPO in June, which valued the company near $1.75 trillion. Anthropic was established in 2021 by a group of former OpenAI researchers and its last valuation was done privately, valued at around $965 billion.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.