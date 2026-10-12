Meta Releases Muse Wonder, Claims Frontier Capabilities to Rival OpenAI and Anthropic

Meta has released the Muse Wonder AI models following the success of its Muse Spark, its first model from its superintelligence team, which it launched earlier this year. These latest AI models boast frontier capabilities and notably match up to models from competitors OpenAI and Anthropic.

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Meta Introduces Muse Wonder AI Models

In a blog post, the company introduced the Muse Wonder series, Muse Wonder and Muse Wonder Full, describing them as its most capable models for personal and professional tasks. “Together, they mark the next step on our scaling ladder and a major leap toward personal superintelligence,” the post read.

Meta’s launch of the Muse Wonder AI models follows the release of Muse Spark, which ranked among the top applications after its launch earlier this year. This latest release also comes as Mark Zuckerberg’s company looks to compete with AI firms OpenAI and Anthropic.

Zuckerberg said his company has caught up with these rivals and signaled it will keep spending to advance its AI capabilities. The AI race continues to heat up with Elon Musk’s SpaceXAI releasing Grok 4.7 last month to match the latest releases from rivals.

Meta said the Muse Wonder models have Active Memory and Active Focus, which help track projects and ensure they deliver the best results for users. The company revealed that these AI models are already available through the Meta Model API and Muse Code, while Muse Wonder Full is available for Muse Code subscribers.

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How The Models Match Rivals

Meta’s Muse Wonder matched up to OpenAI’s Astra model and Anthropic’s Claude Fable and Opus models. Muse Wonder Full scored 56 on the Artificial Analysis Index, outperforming Fable and Astra and only second to Claude Opus.

On the Personal Superintelligence Index, Muse Wonder scored 59.1, outperforming both OpenAI and Anthropic’s models. Meanwhile, the company also highlighted steps it has taken to ensure AI safety amid concerns about the risk that these models pose to humans.

“We trained the Muse Wonder family to lead on both dimensions, with robustness to adversarial instructions and careful handling of private information,” Meta said. It is worth noting that Zuckerberg has rejected the calls for AI slowdown.

Despite Meta’s efforts to catch up with rivals, crypto traders are still betting against these efforts. Data from the top crypto prediction market platform Polymarket shows only a 3% chance that the company will have the best AI model at the end of the year.