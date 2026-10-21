OpenAI To Bring AI Models To Google Cloud As It Expands Beyond Microsoft

OpenAI has partnered with Google Cloud to offer its advanced AI models to business customers through Google’s cloud platform, expanding its distribution network beyond Microsoft while maintaining its existing partnership with the technology company.

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OpenAI Brings Three AI Models to Google Cloud

According to Google Cloud, the first rollout has GPT-Astra, GPT-6.1 Sol, and GPT-6 Luna, designed to meet varying business requirements. For complicated coding and research, Astra provides higher cost performance, whereas for professional tasks Sol provides lower cost performance. Luna enables faster, normal day to day functioning.

The models will go into private preview now, but until then, developers can start linking Codex workflows via Google’s infrastructure. Meanwhile, Google plans to introduce OpenAI models into Gemini for business and Google Antigravity.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said the company wants customers to choose models suited to their work, helping them achieve “optimal quality and lower costs.”

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Microsoft Remains OpenAI’s Primary Cloud Partner

Even with the new agreement, OpenAI stated that Microsoft will continue to be its primary cloud partner, maintaining the current relationship as it continues to roll out distribution.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is working on its own AI services, and OpenAI has opened up the accessibility of its models via AWS and Oracle.

The expansion comes as a result of rising interest in AI infrastructure. In October, the Trump administration discussed potential government investments in leading AI companies, including OpenAI and Anthropic. The talks were held after a September gathering of executives from leading technology firms.

Google Cloud Offers New Access and Security Controls

As part of the deal, companies will be able to access OpenAI models through Google Cloud Marketplace and use their existing cloud spend commitments when purchasing OpenAI models.

In addition, the Google Cloud stated that customer prompts and outputs will still be held to specific data environments, with zero-data-retention options to be released later.

Competition from AI developers is also heating up as Anthropic continues to advance the commercial and research applications of the technology. As earlier reported by CoinGape, the company committed $150 million to the U.S. Genesis Mission, joining other technology companies supporting the federal research initiative.

There are currently over 200 models available, including Google Cloud’s own Gemini models and third-party models.