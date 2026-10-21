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OpenAI To Bring AI Models To Google Cloud As It Expands Beyond Microsoft

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By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

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CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
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AN IAMGE OF OpenAI

Highlights

  • OpenAI has partnered with Google Cloud to offer three advanced AI models.
  • Google Cloud will initially offer GPT Astra, GPT 6.1 Sol, and GPT 6 Luna privately.
  • Microsoft will remain OpenAI's primary cloud partner as Google prepares to expand enterprise model access.
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OpenAI has partnered with Google Cloud to offer its advanced AI models to business customers through Google’s cloud platform, expanding its distribution network beyond Microsoft while maintaining its existing partnership with the technology company.

OpenAI Brings Three AI Models to Google Cloud

According to Google Cloud, the first rollout has GPT-Astra, GPT-6.1 Sol, and GPT-6 Luna, designed to meet varying business requirements. For complicated coding and research, Astra provides higher cost performance, whereas for professional tasks Sol provides lower cost performance. Luna enables faster, normal day to day functioning.

The models will go into private preview now, but until then, developers can start linking Codex workflows via Google’s infrastructure. Meanwhile, Google plans to introduce OpenAI models into Gemini for business and Google Antigravity.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said the company wants customers to choose models suited to their work, helping them achieve “optimal quality and lower costs.” 

Microsoft Remains OpenAI’s Primary Cloud Partner

Even with the new agreement, OpenAI stated that Microsoft will continue to be its primary cloud partner, maintaining the current relationship as it continues to roll out distribution.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is working on its own AI services, and OpenAI has opened up the accessibility of its models via AWS and Oracle.

The expansion comes as a result of rising interest in AI infrastructure. In October, the Trump administration discussed potential government investments in leading AI companies, including OpenAI and Anthropic. The talks were held after a September gathering of executives from leading technology firms. 

Google Cloud Offers New Access and Security Controls

As part of the deal, companies will be able to access OpenAI models through Google Cloud Marketplace and use their existing cloud spend commitments when purchasing OpenAI models.

In addition, the Google Cloud stated that customer prompts and outputs will still be held to specific data environments, with zero-data-retention options to be released later.

Competition from AI developers is also heating up as Anthropic continues to advance the commercial and research applications of the technology. As earlier reported by CoinGape, the company committed $150 million to the U.S. Genesis Mission, joining other technology companies supporting the federal research initiative.

There are currently over 200 models available, including Google Cloud’s own Gemini models and third-party models. 

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.