Home / Crypto News / Binance US, Blockchain com Enters Race to Offer Prediction Markets

Binance US, Blockchain com Enters Race to Offer Prediction Markets

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Binance US, Blockchain com Enters Race to Offer Prediction Markets

Highlights

  • Binance US and Blockchain com filed with US CFTC seeking approvals to offer prediction markets.
  • Blockchain also filed for Futures Commission Merchant (FCM) to act as a broker for derivatives contracts.
  • The move comes amid expansion beyond crypto and prolonged market downturn.
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Binance’s US arm and Blockchain com are seeking Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) approvals to offer regulated prediction markets and related derivatives to US customers. This comes as crypto companies expand their offering beyond crypto assets.

Blockchain com Files with CFTC to Offer Prediction Markets

Blockchain com, global digital asset infrastructure and crypto company, has applied to the CFTC seeking licenses for a Designated Contract Market (DCM) to operate as a regulated futures exchange and a Futures Commission Merchant (FCM) to act as a broker for derivatives contracts.

Approval would enable the crypto firm to list event contracts, allowing users to take positions on real-world outcomes such as sports, politics, or economic events alongside crypto derivatives like futures and options for both retail and institutional US customers.

The company already offers prediction markets via a partnership with Polymarket and perpetual futures powered by Hyperliquid to eligible international users. CEO and co-founder Peter Smith stated that users should be able to manage digital assets, trade derivatives, and take positions on real-world events “easily, without jumping between different apps.”

Also, Blockchain com is preparing for an IPO, having confidentially filed with the SEC and targeting a valuation of $4 billion to $6 billion.

Read More: Best Regulated Prediction Markets in the US

Binance US Comeback Strategy

Binance US, operated by BAM Trading Services and a subsidiary of the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance, joined the race to enter prediction markets. This is part of a broader effort to rebuild after years of regulatory and legal setbacks that sharply reduced its market share in the United States.

As CoinGape reported earlier, CEO Stephen Gregory confirmed that Binance US planned to apply for a CFTC DCM license in August to offer prediction markets, futures, and options.

Both Blockchain com and Binance US have applied to offer these products, as platforms seek to diversify revenue amid a prolonged crypto downturn, according to a Financial Times report on October 21. Trading volumes on Kalshi and Polymarket surged from $17 billion in January to $72 billion in September 2026.

Binance US is also seeking up to $100 million in funding at around a $1 billion valuation to support expansion. It plans to restore state money-transmitter licenses and offer other products beyond spot trading. The firm emphasizes lower fees and a shift toward becoming a more comprehensive platform.

Also Read: Ripple, Cardano, Chainlink, Hedera, Stellar, Aptos & Avalanche Support SEC ‘Regulation Crypto Assets’

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.