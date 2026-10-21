Binance US, Blockchain com Enters Race to Offer Prediction Markets

Binance’s US arm and Blockchain com are seeking Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) approvals to offer regulated prediction markets and related derivatives to US customers. This comes as crypto companies expand their offering beyond crypto assets.

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Blockchain com Files with CFTC to Offer Prediction Markets

Blockchain com, global digital asset infrastructure and crypto company, has applied to the CFTC seeking licenses for a Designated Contract Market (DCM) to operate as a regulated futures exchange and a Futures Commission Merchant (FCM) to act as a broker for derivatives contracts.

Approval would enable the crypto firm to list event contracts, allowing users to take positions on real-world outcomes such as sports, politics, or economic events alongside crypto derivatives like futures and options for both retail and institutional US customers.

The company already offers prediction markets via a partnership with Polymarket and perpetual futures powered by Hyperliquid to eligible international users. CEO and co-founder Peter Smith stated that users should be able to manage digital assets, trade derivatives, and take positions on real-world events “easily, without jumping between different apps.”

Also, Blockchain com is preparing for an IPO, having confidentially filed with the SEC and targeting a valuation of $4 billion to $6 billion.

Read More: Best Regulated Prediction Markets in the US

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Binance US Comeback Strategy

Binance US, operated by BAM Trading Services and a subsidiary of the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance, joined the race to enter prediction markets. This is part of a broader effort to rebuild after years of regulatory and legal setbacks that sharply reduced its market share in the United States.

As CoinGape reported earlier, CEO Stephen Gregory confirmed that Binance US planned to apply for a CFTC DCM license in August to offer prediction markets, futures, and options.

Both Blockchain com and Binance US have applied to offer these products, as platforms seek to diversify revenue amid a prolonged crypto downturn, according to a Financial Times report on October 21. Trading volumes on Kalshi and Polymarket surged from $17 billion in January to $72 billion in September 2026.

Binance US is also seeking up to $100 million in funding at around a $1 billion valuation to support expansion. It plans to restore state money-transmitter licenses and offer other products beyond spot trading. The firm emphasizes lower fees and a shift toward becoming a more comprehensive platform.

Also Read: Ripple, Cardano, Chainlink, Hedera, Stellar, Aptos & Avalanche Support SEC ‘Regulation Crypto Assets’