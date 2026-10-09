Home / Crypto News / Blockchain.com Pushes for Prediction Markets and Crypto Derivatives Trading in the US

Blockchain.com Pushes for Prediction Markets and Crypto Derivatives Trading in the US

Rupam Roy
By Rupam Roy
Rupam Roy

Rupam Roy

News Writer & Journalist
Expertise : Crypto, Blockchain, Web3, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Global News, Stock Market
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Blockchain.com seeks CFTC registrations to offer prediction markets and crypto derivatives trading across the US.
  • The company is pursuing DCM and FCM registrations to facilitate regulated derivatives trading.
  • Blockchain.com previously expanded prediction markets and perpetual futures through Polymarket and Hyperliquid partnerships.
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Blockchain.com is once again making headlines today, after the crypto infrastructure firm revealed a major push in the prediction markets and crypto sector. For context, the company is reportedly seeking approval from the US Commodity and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to launch prediction markets and crypto derivatives trading.

Notably, this also comes as the global market focus is shifting towards the digital assets space. In addition, the prediction market platforms are also gaining notable traction globally in recent days, let alone in the US.

Blockchain.com Eyes Prediction Markets & Crypto Derivatives Trading

According to a CNBC report, Blockchain.com has submitted applications for two regulatory registrations. These would allow the company to offer event contracts and crypto derivatives to retail and institutional customers across the United States.

The company is seeking a Designated Contract Market (DCM) license to operate a regulated futures exchange. It also wants registration as a Futures Commission Merchant (FCM), which would enable it to act as a broker for derivatives transactions.

Meanwhile, Blockchain.com CEO and co-founder Peter Smith said the company wants customers to manage digital assets, trade derivatives, and access event-based markets through a single platform. According to the CNBC report, he emphasized that the applications represent a step toward delivering these services within established US regulatory frameworks.

The strategy reflects a broader industry shift toward integrated trading platforms. Instead of using separate applications for crypto holdings, derivatives, and prediction markets, traders could eventually access multiple products through one service.

However, regulatory approval remains a crucial hurdle. The applications do not guarantee that Blockchain.com will receive permission to launch its proposed US offerings.

IPO Ambitions & Global Expansion in Focus

The latest move of Blockchain.com follows its earlier international expansion into these emerging trading categories. The company began offering prediction markets through a partnership with Polymarket earlier this year. It also introduced perpetual futures powered by Hyperliquid to selected international customers.

Meanwhile, the latest regulatory push also comes amid its focus on expanding its market reach. The company confidentially filed for an initial public offering with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in May, Bloomberg reported last month.

In addition, Blockchain.com has also pursued partnerships beyond crypto-native trading. Last month, Blockchain.com partnered with the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to explore wider international access to tokenized US stocks and exchange-traded funds.

In August, the company gained admission to Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission regulatory incubation programme. The programme allows regulators to assess participating services within a defined framework while examining safeguards and compliance standards.

Meanwhile, this regulatory push positions Blockchain.com to join the ranks of the best crypto futures trading platforms offering compliant derivatives products to American retail and institutional investors.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Rupam Roy
About Author
Rupam Roy
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.