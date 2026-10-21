Ripple, Cardano, Chainlink, Hedera, Stellar, Aptos & Avalanche Support SEC ‘Regulation Crypto Assets’

Ripple filed its comment letter on the SEC’s proposed Regulation Crypto Assets, supporting to finalize the proposed crypto rules. It rests on the Howey test, treating the investment contract, not the crypto asset itself as the security, and builds on a prior joint SEC-CFTC harmonization initiative.

Ripple CLO Stuart Alderoty said “We support the proposal, and the SEC has clear authority to adopt it.” He added that previous “case by case, coin by coin” enforcement has pushed crypto innovation offshore. He claimed the industry needs holistic rules for digital assets, and the Regulation Crypto Assets framework is a major move.

The proposal stays faithful to the Howey Test. Ripple CLO clarified the investment contract is a security, not a token. Stuart Alderoty cited that Ripple has spent more than $150 million to get clarity on XRP not a security.

“What matters is what an issuer actually promised and when those promises end, not a subjective decentralization test,” he added. Clear rules grounded in existing law will bring capital, investor protection and innovation to the U.S.

Also Read: XRP Finally Launches Official X Account and Website Managed by Ripple and XRPLF

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Cardano, Chainlink, Hedera, Stellar & Others Join Ripple on SEC’s Regulation Crypto Assets

Chainlink partnered with Cardano, Hedera, Stellar, Aptos, and Avalanche in urging the SEC to codify its digital commodity framework. With Ripple seeking to exempt certain crypto assets from full SEC securities registration, the Blockchain Association also urged raising the startup exemption limit from $5 million to $10 million.

“Builders need lasting certainty. Codifying this progress would be a meaningful step toward keeping America the home of digital asset innovation,” said Chainlink head of policy Taylor Barr.

.@chainlink is proud to partner with @hedera, @Aptos, @AvaLabs, and @StellarOrg in urging the SEC to codify its digital commodity framework. Builders need lasting certainty. Codifying this progress would be a meaningful step toward keeping America the home of digital asset… pic.twitter.com/rAjs9C6vdy — Taylor Barr (@taylorjbarr) October 20, 2026

Although the official comment period for the SEC’s proposed Regulation Crypto Assets closed on October 20, the commission will continue accepting public feedback after the deadline, according to journalist Eleanor Terrett.

“While we encourage commenters to submit their feedback by the deadline, the Commission will continue to accept public comments on rule proposals after the comment period closes.”

The new crypto rules would create new fundraising exemptions for crypto issuers raising capital in the U.S., while the CLARITY Act developments remain uncertain ahead of midterm elections.

Also Read: Best Crypto Compliance Companies and KYC Providers for Web3 Enterprises