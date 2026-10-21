Home / Crypto News / Ripple, Cardano, Chainlink, Hedera, Stellar, Aptos & Avalanche Support SEC ‘Regulation Crypto Assets’

Ripple, Cardano, Chainlink, Hedera, Stellar, Aptos & Avalanche Support SEC ‘Regulation Crypto Assets’

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Ripple, Cardano, Chainlink, Hedera, Stellar, Aptos & Avalanche Support SEC 'Regulation Crypto Assets'

Highlights

  • Ripple CLO Stuart Alderoty confirms support for finalizing the SEC’s proposed Regulation Crypto Assets.
  • Chainlink partnered with Hedera, Stellar, Aptos, and Avalanche in urging the SEC to codify its digital commodity framework.
  • Blockchain Association urges SEC to raise the startup exemption limit from $5 million to $10 million.
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Ripple filed its comment letter on the SEC’s proposed Regulation Crypto Assets, supporting to finalize the proposed crypto rules. It rests on the Howey test, treating the investment contract, not the crypto asset itself as the security, and builds on a prior joint SEC-CFTC harmonization initiative.

Ripple CLO Stuart Alderoty said “We support the proposal, and the SEC has clear authority to adopt it.” He added that previous “case by case, coin by coin” enforcement has pushed crypto innovation offshore. He claimed the industry needs holistic rules for digital assets, and the Regulation Crypto Assets framework is a major move.

The proposal stays faithful to the Howey Test. Ripple CLO clarified the investment contract is a security, not a token. Stuart Alderoty cited that Ripple has spent more than $150 million to get clarity on XRP not a security.

“What matters is what an issuer actually promised and when those promises end, not a subjective decentralization test,” he added. Clear rules grounded in existing law will bring capital, investor protection and innovation to the U.S.

Also Read: XRP Finally Launches Official X Account and Website Managed by Ripple and XRPLF

Cardano, Chainlink, Hedera, Stellar & Others Join Ripple on SEC’s Regulation Crypto Assets

Chainlink partnered with Cardano, Hedera, Stellar, Aptos, and Avalanche in urging the SEC to codify its digital commodity framework. With Ripple seeking to exempt certain crypto assets from full SEC securities registration, the Blockchain Association also urged raising the startup exemption limit from $5 million to $10 million.

“Builders need lasting certainty. Codifying this progress would be a meaningful step toward keeping America the home of digital asset innovation,” said Chainlink head of policy Taylor Barr.

Although the official comment period for the SEC’s proposed Regulation Crypto Assets closed on October 20, the commission will continue accepting public feedback after the deadline, according to journalist Eleanor Terrett.

“While we encourage commenters to submit their feedback by the deadline, the Commission will continue to accept public comments on rule proposals after the comment period closes.”

The new crypto rules would create new fundraising exemptions for crypto issuers raising capital in the U.S., while the CLARITY Act developments remain uncertain ahead of midterm elections.

Also Read: Best Crypto Compliance Companies and KYC Providers for Web3 Enterprises

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.