Home / Crypto News / CoinEx Crypto Exchange Shut Downs Citing Market Winter, Binance Founder CZ Reacts

CoinEx Crypto Exchange Shut Downs Citing Market Winter, Binance Founder CZ Reacts

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
CoinEx Crypto Exchange Shut Downs Citing Market Winter, Binance Founder CZ Reacts

Highlights

  • CoinEx crypto exchange to cease operations due to prolonged market downturn and rising compliance costs.
  • Users have until December 22 to withdraw their crypto assets, with spot trading services to end on September 29.
  • Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao and crypto community reacts to business closures this year.
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CoinEx is winding down after nearly nine years, blaming a prolonged crypto slump, thinner trading liquidity, and rising compliance costs. The exchange says user funds remain fully backed and withdrawals will stay open until December, with Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao noting this cycle’s business closures have at least allowed users to withdraw their crypto assets.

CoinEx Announces Shutdown Due to Prolonged Market Downturn, Rising Compliance Costs

In an official announcement on September 15, Hong Kong-based CoinEx revealed it has decided to stop crypto exchange operations and enter an orderly wind-down after a “prolonged downturn” in the crypto market. It added that shrinking trading volume as well as regulatory and compliance costs have “exceeded reasonable boundaries.”

Users have until December 22 to withdraw their crypto assets. New registrations, futures trading, and rewards to stop today, with non-spot services ceasing next week. Spot trading, CoinEx Smart Chain, and OneSwap shut down on September 29.

However, CoinEx Wallet and CoinEx Vault services continue separately. ViaBTC, a crypto mining pool linked to CoinEx, confirmed the shutdown has zero impact on ViaBTC’s mining services.

CEO Haipo Yang said CoinEx’s reserve ratio exceeds 100%. He considered selling the crypto exchange but chose a “clean ending,” adding that the security and compliance risks of running an exchange had become harder to contain.

Binance Founder CZ and Community Reactions

The shutdown follows BitMEX, BitMart, AscendEX, and other business closures this year. The crypto market is becoming increasingly dominated by larger centralized and decentralized exchanges (DEX), with regulatory costs impacting smaller firms. Notably, traditional finance (tradFi) expanding into crypto trading, custody, and other services is also affecting exchanges such as CoinEx.

Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao said “At least, the few recent wind-downs during this winter have allowed users to withdraw their assets, a sharp contrast to the “QuadrigaCx styles” in the previous cycles.”

The crypto community is sad about the shutdown, as some noted the exchange supported many tokens. Meanwhile, some called an orderly wind-down the new minimum standard, not a victory.

CET token has surged by 7% to $0.00499 as CoinEx will buy back CET at its initial listing price of 0.005 USDT per token, with no cap on quantity. Trading volume has jumped by more than 500% over the past 24 hours.

To secure their assets before the December deadline, affected users can evaluate their options among the best crypto exchanges and apps for 2026 to ensure reliable liquidity and compliance.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.