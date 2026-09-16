Home / Crypto News / Bitget Opens VIP 7 Access to High-Volume Traders in 8th Anniversary Campaign

Bitget Opens VIP 7 Access to High-Volume Traders in 8th Anniversary Campaign

Kritika Mehta
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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In the 8th Anniversary campaign of Bitget, the Exchange has opened VIP 7 for the trading of high-volume traders.The Bitget Exchange announced the opening of VIP 7 for high-volume traders in its 8th Anniversary Campaign.

Bitget Offers Direct VIP 7 Access to High-Volume Crypto Traders

Bitget is celebrating its 8th anniversary with a special campaign for high-volume and professional traders. The crypto exchange has introduced a new promotion called ‘VIP to the Top‘ that will take place from September 15 till October 31. The campaign has the theme of “Built for Perfect Trades.”

The promotion enables eligible traders to skip down the levels and immediately enter into the highest VIP level at Bitget. Do not have to go through VIP progression. The offer also applies to traders who already have VIP status at other crypto exchanges.

Moreover, the “Ultimate VIP Perks” offers participants the VIP 7 Experience Card for a 30-day period, if they meet the requirements. Other traders will have to meet a minimum of $50 million in futures volume over the last 30 days. The other option is $30 million in spot trading volume during the same time period.

Users from Bitget who used to be VIPs are also eligible. They must have traded futures in the previous year (between August 2025 and August 2026) and accrued at least VIP 4.They must have been a futures trader and achieved at least VIP 4 in the previous year (August 2025 through August 2026). They should also be unable to participate in the new campaign until they lose their Bitget VIP status.

The crypto exchange claims that they based the initiative on feedback obtained from over 300 VIP users. Fees and rates were identified as significant issues for frequent and professional traders, as revealed in the surveys and interviews.

“Experienced traders have already earned their stripes, and switching platforms shouldn’t mean starting from zero,” stated Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget.

She added, “In our conversations with VIP traders, they were clear that trading costs, liquidity, execution and capital efficiency matter the most. VIP to the Top recognizes the level these traders already operate at and gives qualified participants a direct route to the trading conditions and service that come with our highest VIP tier.”

The VIP Upgrade Program In Focus

In addition, Bitget has set up a VIP Upgrade program during the campaign. There will be a TradFi Challenge that will include U.S. stock spot trading and TradFi futures.

The VIP program features trading and borrowing rates, API access and Unified Trading Account infrastructure. They also have the opportunity to trade multi-assets and enjoy special VIP services. More trading throughout the campaign can prolong the VIP experience.

The campaign follows Bitget’s extension of the UEX model into the crypto and traditional finance sectors.This is in line with Bitget’s extension of the UEX model to the crypto and traditional finance sectors. The exchange is offering its VIP services to institutional, high-net-worth and professional traders.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.