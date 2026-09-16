Bitget Opens VIP 7 Access to High-Volume Traders in 8th Anniversary Campaign

In the 8th Anniversary campaign of Bitget, the Exchange has opened VIP 7 for the trading of high-volume traders.The Bitget Exchange announced the opening of VIP 7 for high-volume traders in its 8th Anniversary Campaign.

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Bitget Offers Direct VIP 7 Access to High-Volume Crypto Traders

Bitget is celebrating its 8th anniversary with a special campaign for high-volume and professional traders. The crypto exchange has introduced a new promotion called ‘VIP to the Top‘ that will take place from September 15 till October 31. The campaign has the theme of “Built for Perfect Trades.”

The promotion enables eligible traders to skip down the levels and immediately enter into the highest VIP level at Bitget. Do not have to go through VIP progression. The offer also applies to traders who already have VIP status at other crypto exchanges.

Moreover, the “Ultimate VIP Perks” offers participants the VIP 7 Experience Card for a 30-day period, if they meet the requirements. Other traders will have to meet a minimum of $50 million in futures volume over the last 30 days. The other option is $30 million in spot trading volume during the same time period.

Users from Bitget who used to be VIPs are also eligible. They must have traded futures in the previous year (between August 2025 and August 2026) and accrued at least VIP 4.They must have been a futures trader and achieved at least VIP 4 in the previous year (August 2025 through August 2026). They should also be unable to participate in the new campaign until they lose their Bitget VIP status.

The crypto exchange claims that they based the initiative on feedback obtained from over 300 VIP users. Fees and rates were identified as significant issues for frequent and professional traders, as revealed in the surveys and interviews.

“Experienced traders have already earned their stripes, and switching platforms shouldn’t mean starting from zero,” stated Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget.

She added, “In our conversations with VIP traders, they were clear that trading costs, liquidity, execution and capital efficiency matter the most. VIP to the Top recognizes the level these traders already operate at and gives qualified participants a direct route to the trading conditions and service that come with our highest VIP tier.”

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The VIP Upgrade Program In Focus

In addition, Bitget has set up a VIP Upgrade program during the campaign. There will be a TradFi Challenge that will include U.S. stock spot trading and TradFi futures.

The VIP program features trading and borrowing rates, API access and Unified Trading Account infrastructure. They also have the opportunity to trade multi-assets and enjoy special VIP services. More trading throughout the campaign can prolong the VIP experience.

The campaign follows Bitget’s extension of the UEX model into the crypto and traditional finance sectors.This is in line with Bitget’s extension of the UEX model to the crypto and traditional finance sectors. The exchange is offering its VIP services to institutional, high-net-worth and professional traders.