Home / Crypto News / Binance Founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao Says “IPOs Will Move On-Chain”

Binance Founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao Says “IPOs Will Move On-Chain”

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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Binance Founder Changpeng CZ Zhao Says IPOs Will Move On-Chain

Highlights

  • Changpeng Zhao on Tuesday said initial public offerings (IPOs) will shift on-chain.
  • This comes as tokenization platforms witness massive volume, with Us SEC pushing for blockchain-based securities.
  • Binance, Securitize, Ondo Finance among platforms offering infrastructure for bringing IPOs on-chain.
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Binance founder Changpeng Zhao on Tuesday said initial public offerings (IPOs) will move to blockchain, signaling deeper integration of traditional finance (TradFi) and the crypto industry. The infrastructure is already advancing as the US SEC pushes for tokenization, with Binance’s pre-IPO perpetual contracts on-chain seeing massive demand.

Changpeng “CZ” Zhao Predicts IPOs Will Shift On-Chain

As Binance’s bStocks cumulative trading volume surpassed $30 billion in 3 months, Changpeng Zhao predicted that initial public offerings (IPOs) will completely shift to blockchain. The remark saw widespread attention and debate across the crypto industry.

Changpeng Zhao did not highlight any projects working on bringing IPOs on-chain or Binance’s plan to offer IPO. However, the infrastructure is already being built, with the SEC pushing for blockchain-based securities and major exchanges exploring 24/7 tokenized stock trading.

Last week, the SEC proposed rule changes for transfer agents regarding tokenized securities. The updated rules will reflect registered transfer agents’ use of blockchain in their current operations.

Changpeng Zhao’s comment comes as tokenized stocks, pre-IPO offerings, and on-chain listings witness major demand. He pointed to the next era of capital markets, with the integration of blockchain technology and crypto.

Platforms in Progress to Bring IPOs On-Chain

Tokenized securities are growing quickly in 2026, with many exchanges and platforms offering tokenized stocks for leading US companies. Earlier, Changpeng Zhao also urged governments to tokenize national stock markets and issue sovereign stablecoins.

Securitize debuted on-chain on the Solana and Avalanche blockchains, along with going public on the NYSE. Also, Securitize and Cantor Fitzgerald partnered to let public companies run IPOs and follow-on offerings with tokenized securities.

Moreover, Ondo Finance tokenizes stock listings across BNB Chain and others on day one. Companies believe on-chain IPOs will enable global retail participation, near-instant settlement, 24/7 availability, and reduced reliance on traditional underwriters.

For more on tokenization, check out Best Platforms to Trade Tokenized Stocks.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.