Binance Founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao Says “IPOs Will Move On-Chain”

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao on Tuesday said initial public offerings (IPOs) will move to blockchain, signaling deeper integration of traditional finance (TradFi) and the crypto industry. The infrastructure is already advancing as the US SEC pushes for tokenization, with Binance’s pre-IPO perpetual contracts on-chain seeing massive demand.

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Changpeng “CZ” Zhao Predicts IPOs Will Shift On-Chain

As Binance’s bStocks cumulative trading volume surpassed $30 billion in 3 months, Changpeng Zhao predicted that initial public offerings (IPOs) will completely shift to blockchain. The remark saw widespread attention and debate across the crypto industry.

Changpeng Zhao did not highlight any projects working on bringing IPOs on-chain or Binance’s plan to offer IPO. However, the infrastructure is already being built, with the SEC pushing for blockchain-based securities and major exchanges exploring 24/7 tokenized stock trading.

Last week, the SEC proposed rule changes for transfer agents regarding tokenized securities. The updated rules will reflect registered transfer agents’ use of blockchain in their current operations.

Changpeng Zhao’s comment comes as tokenized stocks, pre-IPO offerings, and on-chain listings witness major demand. He pointed to the next era of capital markets, with the integration of blockchain technology and crypto.

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Platforms in Progress to Bring IPOs On-Chain

Tokenized securities are growing quickly in 2026, with many exchanges and platforms offering tokenized stocks for leading US companies. Earlier, Changpeng Zhao also urged governments to tokenize national stock markets and issue sovereign stablecoins.

Securitize debuted on-chain on the Solana and Avalanche blockchains, along with going public on the NYSE. Also, Securitize and Cantor Fitzgerald partnered to let public companies run IPOs and follow-on offerings with tokenized securities.

Moreover, Ondo Finance tokenizes stock listings across BNB Chain and others on day one. Companies believe on-chain IPOs will enable global retail participation, near-instant settlement, 24/7 availability, and reduced reliance on traditional underwriters.

For more on tokenization, check out Best Platforms to Trade Tokenized Stocks.