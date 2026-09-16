CLARITY Act Eyes Second Chance At Senate Cloture Vote As Surprising Details Unfold

While the CLARITY Act failed to pass the Senate, the crypto market structure bill may have another opportunity. Sen. Thom Tillis’ vote has cleared a procedural hurdle for the Senate to take another look at the failed motion.

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Why CLARITY Act Could Get A Second Chance At Senate Cloture Vote?

Crypto influencer Kyle Chassé believes that the CLARITY Act is not dead yet. On X, he wrote, “The bill isn’t dead. A failed cloture vote leaves it on the calendar, and Thune can move to reconsider and re-run it the day 60 votes exist.”

Chassé cited the GENIUS Act as an example. Last year, it was initially voted down 48-49 on May 8, but passed with 66-32 on May 19.

“GENIUS did exactly this last year: failed cloture 48-49 on May 8, passed 66-32 on May 19, signed in July. Eleven days,” he remarked.

Previously, Sen. Tillis voted Yes on the cloture motion for the CLARITY Act, but changed his vote to No when it was evident that the cloture motion was going to fail.

People are missing a key detail about today’s Clarity Act vote. Sen. Thom Tillis initially voted YES, but switched his vote to NO after it became clear the cloture motion had failed. Why? Under Senate procedure, a senator who voted with the prevailing side can ask to… https://t.co/Bs0aDSCw4G — Hodlr (@hodlrr17) September 15, 2026

A user on X explained why the switch matters: “Under Senate procedure, a senator who voted with the prevailing side can ask to reconsider a failed cloture vote.

They then elucidated, “By Tillis changing his vote to NO, he was able to enter a motion to reconsider. That preserved a path for the Senate to hold another cloture vote on the Clarity Act without starting the process over from scratch.”

The user also reported that a similar procedure took place last year with the GENIUS Act. Tillis seems to support these claims, as he wrote:

“This is not the end for the Clarity Act. We’ve made substantial bipartisan progress in large part because of the White House. This procedural motion allows us to continue working towards a positive outcome.”

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Senate Time Crunch Is The Actual Problem

The next challenge is the Senate’s tight calendar. Chassé declared. He added, “What’s dead is the calendar. The Senate leaves town October 1, so about eleven working days, most of them eaten by the September 30 funding deadline.”

The House has had already the remainder of September off, and will not resume till after the election, Chassé noted.

🗳️ CLARITY just failed cloture, [YEA–NAY]. Here's what that actually means, because most of the replies are about to get it wrong. The bill isn't dead. A failed cloture vote leaves it on the calendar, and Thune can move to reconsider and re-run it the day 60 votes exist. GENIUS… — Kyle Chassé 🐸 (@Kylechasse) September 15, 2026

Chassé revealed another path to get through the lame-duck November-December session. However, it would still require the Senate to be clotured, pass, have House approval and the President’s signature before Jan. 3.

In the meantime, the X user said the SEC and CFTC should “implement rules they have been working on for months.” This could help in creating a regulatory framework while the congressional process also progresses.

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