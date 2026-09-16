Home / Crypto News / Regulation News / CLARITY Act Eyes Second Chance At Senate Cloture Vote As Surprising Details Unfold

CLARITY Act Eyes Second Chance At Senate Cloture Vote As Surprising Details Unfold

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
CLARITY Act Races Clock With 14 Days Left Before Election Recess After Senate Delay​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Highlights

  • Senator Thom Tillis switching vote preserves a path to reconsider the failed CLARITY Act cloture vote.
  • CLARITY might again be put up for a vote in the Senate before October 1 or at the end of the year's session.
  • However, with the crypto bill stalling, the SEC and CFTC rulemaking should move forward.
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While the CLARITY Act failed to pass the Senate, the crypto market structure bill may have another opportunity. Sen. Thom Tillis’ vote has cleared a procedural hurdle for the Senate to take another look at the failed motion.

Why CLARITY Act Could Get A Second Chance At Senate Cloture Vote?

Crypto influencer Kyle Chassé believes that the CLARITY Act is not dead yet. On X, he wrote, “The bill isn’t dead. A failed cloture vote leaves it on the calendar, and Thune can move to reconsider and re-run it the day 60 votes exist.”

Chassé cited the GENIUS Act as an example. Last year, it was initially voted down 48-49 on May 8, but passed with 66-32 on May 19.

“GENIUS did exactly this last year: failed cloture 48-49 on May 8, passed 66-32 on May 19, signed in July. Eleven days,” he remarked.

Previously, Sen. Tillis voted Yes on the cloture motion for the CLARITY Act, but changed his vote to No when it was evident that the cloture motion was going to fail.

A user on X explained why the switch matters: “Under Senate procedure, a senator who voted with the prevailing side can ask to reconsider a failed cloture vote.

They then elucidated, “By Tillis changing his vote to NO, he was able to enter a motion to reconsider. That preserved a path for the Senate to hold another cloture vote on the Clarity Act without starting the process over from scratch.”

The user also reported that a similar procedure took place last year with the GENIUS Act. Tillis seems to support these claims, as he wrote:

“This is not the end for the Clarity Act. We’ve made substantial bipartisan progress in large part because of the White House. This procedural motion allows us to continue working towards a positive outcome.”

Senate Time Crunch Is The Actual Problem

The next challenge is the Senate’s tight calendar. Chassé declared. He added, “What’s dead is the calendar. The Senate leaves town October 1, so about eleven working days, most of them eaten by the September 30 funding deadline.”

The House has had already the remainder of September off, and will not resume till after the election, Chassé noted.

Chassé revealed another path to get through the lame-duck November-December session. However, it would still require the Senate to be clotured, pass, have House approval and the President’s signature before Jan. 3.

In the meantime, the X user said the SEC and CFTC should “implement rules they have been working on for months.” This could help in creating a regulatory framework while the congressional process also progresses.

For SpaceX-AI related prediction market info, visit our page on Will SpaceXAI Have the Best AI Model at the End of October 2026? Odds at 1%.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.