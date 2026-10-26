Cryptex Files S-1 for Multi-Crypto ETF With XRP, SHIB, Zcash

Cryptex Finance has submitted its sixth pre-effective amendment, Form S-1/A, Registration No. 333-294594, to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the Cryptex BAGZ ETF, a spot multi-token digital asset fund that aims to list on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

The filing, dated October 23, 2026, updates the fund’s index methodology, custody disclosures, and staking framework ahead of regulatory review.

Ad

Ad

Cryptex BAGZ ETF’s Five-Tier Architecture Explained

Unlike single-asset spot funds, the Cryptex BAGZ ETF tracks 24 constituent tokens drawn from a broader 36-asset index.

The holdings are organized into five thematic tiers. Major coins, BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, and ADA, take up no more than 51.7% of the total index weight.

L1 and L2 infrastructure protocols, including Avalanche, Near, Aptos, and Chainlink, fill approximately 22.25%.

DeFi applications such as Maker, Uniswap, and Aave take a third bucket. Meme and community tokens, alongside an innovation tier of emerging primitives, share a combined ceiling of 15%, with at least 4% reserved for the innovation bucket.

Several anti-concentration rules enforce diversification. No single asset may exceed 30% of total index weight.

Within each tier, no constituent may take more than 50% of that tier’s allocation.

Assets falling below a 0.15% portfolio floor are removed at the quarterly rebalance, which runs in January, April, July, and October.

This mirrors the rules-based discipline behind institutions launching diversified multi-asset crypto ETFs, a trend gathering pace as wealth managers seek single-ticker broad-market beta.

Notably, CTX, the Sponsor’s own governance token, is included at a fixed 2.0% index weight with a 6.5% fund-level minimum floor.

The prospectus acknowledges this as a conflict of interest, and investors should factor that disclosure into their assessment.

The staking framework is another first. Proof-of-stake assets, ETH, SOL, ADA, and HYPE, represent 26.82% of portfolio crypto assets.

The fund intends to stake these holdings in custody, capped at 33.0% of total portfolio assets, generating yield credited back to fund NAV.

This is a structural advance on early ETP designs, echoing the mechanics discussed in S-1 amendment cycles covering redemption mechanics and staking.

Ad

Ad

What the BAGZ ETF Means for Institutional Crypto Investing

The Cryptex BAGZ ETF is structured as a Cayman Islands limited liability company, with BitGo Bank & Trust serving as digital-asset custodian and U.S. Bancorp Fund Services handling transfers and cash custody.

Exchange Traded Concepts acts as a co-sponsor. Creations and redemptions run through Authorised Participants in baskets of 10,000 shares.

Daily holdings are published on the Sponsor’s website, and NAV is struck using Coinbase prices at 4:00 p.m. ET.

For registered investment advisors managing traditional 401(k) and family-office portfolios, the appeal is clear.

A single liquid equity ticker replaces the complexity of managing dozens of separate private keys or stacking multiple single-asset spot ETFs.

The SEC approving the expansion of multi-token index ETFs has already signalled regulatory appetite for multi-asset structures, and BAGZ advances that logic to 24 spot tokens simultaneously.

The race is intensifying. Franklin Templeton’s crypto index basket expansion added XRP, Solana, and Dogecoin earlier this year.

ProShares filing for regulated multi-token ETF exposure and Bitwise’s filing to convert its multi-crypto index fund into an ETF reflect a growing queue of issuers targeting the same institutional allocation gap.

Meanwhile, amended S-1 registration statements addressing custody and market surveillance continue to shape the regulatory template.

And periodic rebalancing in broad-market funds like Grayscale’s GDLC shows how index methodology decisions directly affect altcoin liquidity pipelines.

The fund remains pre-effective, with key details such as seed capital and launch date still blank in the filing.

A further S-1/A revision or an SEC order of effectiveness would be the next milestone to watch.