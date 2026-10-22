Home / Crypto News / Robinhood Secures Dubai’s DFSA Approval to Launch Crypto, Stocks, ETFs in Middle East

Robinhood Secures Dubai’s DFSA Approval to Launch Crypto, Stocks, ETFs in Middle East

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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Robinhood Secures Dubai's DFSA Approval to Launch Crypto, Stocks, ETFs Across Middle East

Highlights

  • Robinhood Markets secured approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).
  • The platform will offer services across the Middle East from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).
  • It will offer stocks, crypto assets, ETFs, investment tokens, and other services to retail investors.
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Robinhood Markets on Thursday said it has received approval to launch its retail investing platform in the Middle East from a new Dubai base. It plans to offer trading and custody across all 10 asset classes, including stocks, crypto, ETFs, and investment tokens.

Robinhood Expands to Middle East with Dubai’s DIFC as Regional Headquarters

The commission-free trading platform Robinhood Markets secured approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). It will launch its retail investing platform in the Middle East from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

This marks a major milestone amid the company’s international expansion. As CoinGape reported earlier, Robinhood expanded in the UK and EU amid rising demand. The Dubai approval positioned it as regional headquarters for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The company confirmed the authorization will enable it to offer trading and custody services across all 10 DFSA-approved asset classes. These include stocks, crypto assets, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and investment tokens.

The company plans to launch its full product suite in 2027. This would give local retail investors broader access to global markets through its familiar, commission-focused platform.

Also Visit: Best Crypto Exchanges in UAE and Dubai

CEO Vlad Tenev and Others on Dubai Expansion

Dubai’s status as a global hub for financial innovation and growing demand for technology-driven investment services in the Middle East. Earlier in October, Kraken secured full Dubai VARA approval through Payward, preparing to launch UAE crypto trading services.

“The DIFC is one of the world’s most important financial hubs, and our expansion there brings us closer to building a global platform that enables anyone, anywhere to own the highest quality financial assets,” said Vlad Tenev, Chairman and CEO of Robinhood.

Salah Kaddoura, senior executive officer and president of Robinhood MENA, will lead the operations in the DIFC. He said the company is looking forward to building regional presence and expanding access to the global financial ecosystem for a new generation of investors.

Notably, the move follows a DFSA Category 4 license application and a meeting between Vlad Tenev and DIFC President Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum last year.

Crypto companies, including crypto exchange Binance, have drawn to Dubai’s clear regulatory frameworks for traditional finance and crypto.

Also Read: Ripple and BCG Report Uncovers Why Financial Institutions Are Betting Big on Custody

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.