Home / Crypto News / Bulgaria’s 4th-Largest Bank to Add ETFs, Crypto to Mobile App in Early 2027

Bulgaria’s 4th-Largest Bank to Add ETFs, Crypto to Mobile App in Early 2027

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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Highlights

  • Eurobank Bulgaria (Postbank), the country’s fourth-largest bank, will add crypto, stocks, ETFs, commodities, and gold to its app by early 2027.
  • The service runs on an unnamed white-label partner, the standard MiCA-era model now used by Fibank, DZ Bank, and Deutsche Bank.
  • Crypto held in-app sits outside deposit guarantee schemes, and with no platform partner disclosed, the service’s scope is hard to verify.
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Bulgaria’s fourth-largest bank is set to embed crypto and multi-asset investing directly inside its mobile banking app.

Eurobank Bulgaria, which operates as Postbank, announced plans to roll out stocks, ETFs, crypto assets, commodities, and metals, including gold, within its Postbank App by early 2027.

The bank is working with an as-yet-unnamed international investment platform to power the service.

Banks Lean on White-Label Partners as MiCA Clears the Path

Neither Postbank nor Fibank is building its own crypto stack from scratch. Both are using white-label partnerships with regulated platforms, a model that has become standard practice across Europe.

Deutsche Bank is pursuing a comparable route, with Bitcoin and Ethereum custody services launching in Germany and Asia by 2027.

BNY has also expanded its footprint through a MiCA-registered European custody entity.

The move places Postbank alongside a growing list of European banks racing to bring regulated digital-asset access to retail customers.

German cooperative banks recently began rolling out similar services to millions of clients through their existing accounts, a trend CoinGape covered as Germany’s Local Banks Launch Crypto Trading for Retail Customers.

That rollout is powered by DZ Bank, which secured MiCA approval to offer Bitcoin and Cardano trading to institutional and retail clients alike.

Postbank’s announcement follows a similar but narrower move by First Investment Bank (Fibank).

In early October 2026, Fibank partnered with Austrian platform Bitpanda Enterprise to embed crypto investing into its My Fibank app, targeting its one-million-plus customer base.

Bitpanda Enterprise Global Head Nadeem Ladki said: “Digital assets are becoming part of mainstream finance, and banks are playing a central role in that shift.” Fibank CEO Nikola Bakalov added that innovation is now vital to keeping pace with evolving customer habits.

That Bitpanda-Fibank deal mirrors the wider pattern CoinGape has tracked under MiCA’s bank-friendly licensing rules, where regulated platforms supply the crypto infrastructure while banks provide the trusted distribution channel.

Standard Chartered went a step further, launching direct Bitcoin and Ethereum trading through bank accounts.

What It Means for Crypto Adoption, and the Risks

Millions of existing bank customers stand to gain frictionless, regulated access to crypto without leaving their primary banking app.

Postbank reported 71% payment growth and 32% more active users in the first nine months of 2026, signals that its mobile customer base is already engaged.

For context on how banks are building out this infrastructure globally, BitGo’s bank-grade digital asset framework shows the technical layer that institutions like Postbank ultimately depend on.

Still, meaningful risks remain. Both services target early 2027, nothing is live yet. Crypto assets held inside a banking app fall outside traditional deposit guarantee schemes.

Postbank has not disclosed its platform partner, which makes independent verification of the service’s scope difficult.

Fees, asset selection, and user experience will ultimately determine whether mainstream retail uptake follows. Even South Africa’s Absa, noted as the first African bank to offer regulated crypto custody, learned that regulatory greenlight and customer demand are two separate hurdles.

For now, Bulgaria is emerging as an unexpected front in Europe’s bank-led crypto push.

Whether Postbank’s broader multi-asset scope, stocks, ETFs, commodities, and crypto under one roof, gives it a lasting edge over single-asset bank integrations remains to be seen.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.