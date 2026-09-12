Home / Crypto News / Crypto Market in Focus as Banks Raise US PCE Forecasts Ahead of Fed Rate Hike Decision

Crypto Market in Focus as Banks Raise US PCE Forecasts Ahead of Fed Rate Hike Decision

Rupam Roy
By Rupam Roy
Rupam Roy

Rupam Roy

News Writer & Journalist
Expertise : Crypto, Blockchain, Web3, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Global News, Stock Market
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.
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US PCE Inflation Wall Street Estimates, Expert Insights, What Crypto Market Can Expect

Highlights

  • The crypto market comes under pressure as Wall Street banks have raised their August core PCE inflation forecasts.
  • Higher inflation expectations are strengthening September Fed rate hike bets.
  • The odds of a potential Fed rate hike in September are now at over 80%.
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The crypto market is awaiting the Fed rate decision to evaluate whether the central bank is considering a hike at its September gathering. Notably, the Wall Street banks have fueled concerns, raising their forecasts for the upcoming US PCE inflation data, which has further cemented bets on a potential Fed rate hike this month.

Meanwhile, the market is already betting on a hawkish stance by the US central bank with its monetary policy plans. So, here we explore what the Wall Street banks’ predictions are on US inflation and the potential move of the US Federal Reserve.

Wall Street Banks Turn Cautious on US PCE Inflation

Wall Street banks have lifted their forecasts for August core PCE inflation, sparking discussions among crypto market traders. The revisions came after the latest US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which came in line with Wall Street expectations.

Amid this, Barclays now expects monthly US core PCE inflation near 0.25%, up from its previous expectations of 0.22%. Goldman Sachs sees the figure at roughly 0.26%, as compared to its prior expectations of 0.24%, while Nomura raised its projection from 0.245% to about 0.278%.

Meanwhile, Bank of America now expects a 0.30% monthly increase in August, up from its pre-CPI forecast of 0.26%. On the other hand, TD Securities has a higher estimate at 0.32% from its prior forecast of 0.24%. Mizuho sees an even wider range based on different calculation methods.

Crypto Market Tracks US Core PCE Inflation Estimates
Source: Walter Bloomberg, X

These forecasts point to a common concern that inflation could remain sticky despite earlier signs of cooling. That could make the Fed more cautious about easing financial conditions, impacting the crypto market and other risk-bet assets.

The core PCE index holds particular importance for the central bank as it tracks underlying inflation while excluding volatile food and energy prices. Stronger readings could therefore complicate the Fed’s policy choices, raising bets over a potential Fed rate hike in September.

Fed Rate Hike Bets Pressure Crypto Market

Crypto market traders are closely watching these inflation expectations, as higher policy rates generally create tougher conditions for risk assets. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies could face additional volatility if the Fed considers a rate hike in September or delivers a hawkish outlook.

Meanwhile, crypto market analyst Ted Pillows recently pointed to a broader shift among major financial institutions. He said banks including Bank of America, Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Piper Sandler, TD Securities and Wells Fargo expect a September Fed rate hike.

Wall Street Banks on Fed Rate Hike Odds in September
Source: Ted Pillows, X

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the odds of a potential 25 bps rate hike in September now sit at 87.3%. Simultaneously, prediction markets data also showed that a Fed rate hike odds in September is at 80% now. Besides, the European Central Bank (ECB) also announced a 25 bps rate hike recently to curb inflation, which has further spooked crypto market traders.

Crypto Market Eyes Fed September Rate Hike Odds
Source: CME FedWatch Tool

Considering that, it appears that the market is treading cautiously ahead of the Fed’s next week gathering. On the other hand, the recent US PPI reading, which has slightly exceeded the market forecast, has further forced traders to stay on the sidelines amid the topsy-turvy scenario in the broader market.

Meanwhile, to capitalize on these shifting macroeconomic forecasts, retail traders are turning to the best crypto prediction markets to trade on-chain contracts representing interest rate outcomes.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Rupam Roy
About Author
Rupam Roy
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.