Anthropic CEO Calls to Slow Frontier Model Development Amid ‘AI Doomsday’ Concerns

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has argued for slowing AI development amid concerns that these frontier models could lead to human extinction. This comes ahead of the firm’s IPO, which could be the largest public listing in U.S. history, surpassing SpaceX’s IPO earlier this year.

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Anthropic CEO Says They Must Slow Pace Of AI Development

In a post on his personal blog, Amodei said that they must slow the pace at which they improve the capabilities of AI models. He noted that over the last few months, he has become convinced that fully addressing the AI risks requires more prudence and not just investing in risk prevention but pacing the rate of capabilities advancement so that risk prevention has time to keep up.

His post comes just days after Anthropic’s Alignment Science lead, Evan Hubinger, said that they really do “earnestly” believe that AI could kill all humans. “I personally think it is >10% within the next decade,” he said in an X post.

Now, the Anthropic CEO appears to be echoing such AI doomsday concerns. He highlighted two things that have convinced him that they need to slow the pace of AI development. First, he said AI has been advancing much faster since around this summer, mainly because AI can now build the next generation of AI.

He described this occurrence as recursive self-improvement and said that it is starting to happen across the industry, including at their firm. “Left unchecked, it could outrun our ability to understand and control these systems, and so must be pursued very carefully, if at all,” he said.

For his second concern, he cited the OpenAI-Hugging Face incident, warning that at the rate of AI development, a swarm of AI agents could take control of the internet within the next 6 to 12 months. His call to slow the pace of AI development comes just ahead of the Anthropic IPO, which could happen next month, with the firm eyeing a valuation of up to $2 trillion.

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The Three-Step Plan To Slow The Pace

Anthropic’s CEO proposed a three-step plan to slow the pace of developing these AI models’ capabilities. First, he proposed that each AI frontier company should commit to giving ongoing, employee-like access to a team of embedded third-party evaluators. Their role would be to ensure these companies adhere to AI safety practices.

Furthermore, the second step he proposed is for frontier AI companies in democratic countries to coordinate to establish common safety standards and limits on the rate of unchecked AI progress. Meanwhile, the third step is for democratic governments to attempt to coordinate with authoritarian governments in a bid to ensure global coordination and address the challenges of verifying compliance.

The Anthropic CEO’s call to slow AI development has already received backing from key stakeholders, including Elon Musk and OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman. In an X post, Altman said, “I agree with Dario that we need to pace the frontier. This has been a primary topic of discussions we’ve had at OpenAI in recent weeks.”

I agree with Dario that we need to pace the frontier. This has been a primary topic of discussions we’ve had at OpenAI in recent weeks. Committing to having independent evaluators with employee-like access is a great idea, and we will do the same. We’ll have more to share soon. https://t.co/1YhhIybZX7 — Sam Altman (@sama) September 12, 2026

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