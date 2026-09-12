CLARITY Act LIVE Updates Today Sept. 12: Crypto Policy Insider Reveals Shocking Twist Ahead Senate Vote
Tyler Williams Says CLARITY Act Is “On the Precipice” of Becoming Law
The CLARITY Act could be closer to becoming law than ever, according to crypto policy insider Tyler Williams. In an interview with Kyle Chassé, Williams stated this bill is “on the precipice of this becoming law.” He did note, however, that the Sept. 15 vote is a procedural vote and not a vote on whether the bill is changed or not.
A lot of people are going to watch Tuesday's CLARITY Act vote without understanding what they're actually watching.
That's because Tuesday isn't simply a vote on whether the Senate likes or dislikes the bill.
Tyler Williams, a crypto policy insider who has worked at the… pic.twitter.com/ch0tEp2ZQY
— Kyle Chassé 🐸 (@Kylechasse) September 12, 2026
“Unless we have a successful procedural vote, we won’t be able to get to the substance of the debate,” Williams said. He told crypto supporters that as legislators are heading back to Washington, they must remind their senators of the significance of the vote.
Crypto Policy Insider Reveals Shocking Twist Ahead of CLARITY Act Senate Vote
The CLARITY Act’s September 15 Senate vote could carry a surprising procedural twist. Senators aren’t just deciding whether or not to approve or disapprove the legislation, said Crypto policy expert Tyler Williams. The first is a cloture vote that would need 60 senators to approve moving the legislation.
A lot of people are going to watch Tuesday's CLARITY Act vote without understanding what they're actually watching.
That's because Tuesday isn't simply a vote on whether the Senate likes or dislikes the bill.
Tyler Williams, a crypto policy insider who has worked at the… pic.twitter.com/ch0tEp2ZQY
— Kyle Chassé 🐸 (@Kylechasse) September 12, 2026
Those who do not like parts of the bill might have to approve the bill if they wish to have the Senate debate those parts and consider amendments. If cloture is approved, Senators can debate the bill, make amendments, and start to consider actual decisions. If it doesn’t, the process can’t proceed the same way.