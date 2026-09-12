CLARITY Act LIVE Updates Today Sept. 12: Crypto Policy Insider Reveals Shocking Twist Ahead Senate Vote

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Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.

CLARITY Act LIVE Updates Today September 12: The CLARITY Act is heading towards to a milestone in the US Senate with lawmakers set to debate the bill next week. Washington is attempting to create more definitive regulations for digital assets, hence, the bill has garnered massive attention from the crypto industry, financial institutions and policymakers.

The next step in the process may be the vote in the U.S. Senate. Amid the new phase of negotiations, lawmakers are likely to be under pressure from both bill advocates and opponents.

With the September 15 CLARITY Act vote approaching, market participants and the crypto community are looking forward to updates surrounding the legislation. Stay updated with latest news, industry comments, expert opinion, regulatory affairs, and last-minute changes with our CLARITY Act live blog.