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Home / Crypto News / Regulation News / CLARITY Act LIVE Updates Today Sept. 12: Crypto Policy Insider Reveals Shocking Twist Ahead Senate Vote
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CLARITY Act LIVE Updates Today Sept. 12: Crypto Policy Insider Reveals Shocking Twist Ahead Senate Vote

CLARITY Act LIVE Updates Today Sept. 12: Crypto Policy Insider Reveals Shocking Twist Ahead Senate Vote
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Kritika Mehta
By Kritika Mehta
News Writer & Journalist
Published 41 minutes ago
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

CLARITY Act LIVE Updates Today September 12: The CLARITY Act is heading towards to a milestone in the US Senate with lawmakers set to debate the bill next week. Washington is attempting to create more definitive regulations for digital assets, hence, the bill has garnered massive attention from the crypto industry, financial institutions and policymakers.

The next step in the process may be the vote in the U.S. Senate. Amid the new phase of negotiations, lawmakers are likely to be under pressure from both bill advocates and opponents.

With the September 15 CLARITY Act vote approaching, market participants and the crypto community are looking forward to updates surrounding the legislation. Stay updated with latest news, industry comments, expert opinion, regulatory affairs, and last-minute changes with our CLARITY Act live blog.

03:45:00 PM UTC, 12 September 2026

Tyler Williams Says CLARITY Act Is “On the Precipice” of Becoming Law

XRP and Bitcoin Price Prediction as Clarity Act is Dead

 

The CLARITY Act could be closer to becoming law than ever, according to crypto policy insider Tyler Williams. In an interview with Kyle Chassé, Williams stated this bill is “on the precipice of this becoming law.” He did note, however, that the Sept. 15 vote is a procedural vote and not a vote on whether the bill is changed or not.

 

 

“Unless we have a successful procedural vote, we won’t be able to get to the substance of the debate,” Williams said. He told crypto supporters that as legislators are heading back to Washington, they must remind their senators of the significance of the vote.

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03:18:00 PM UTC, 12 September 2026

Crypto Policy Insider Reveals Shocking Twist Ahead of CLARITY Act Senate Vote

CLARITY Act Races Clock With 14 Days Left Before Election Recess After Senate Delay​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

 

The CLARITY Act’s September 15 Senate vote could carry a surprising procedural twist. Senators aren’t just deciding whether or not to approve or disapprove the legislation, said Crypto policy expert Tyler Williams. The first is a cloture vote that would need 60 senators to approve moving the legislation.

 

 

Those who do not like parts of the bill might have to approve the bill if they wish to have the Senate debate those parts and consider amendments. If cloture is approved, Senators can debate the bill, make amendments, and start to consider actual decisions. If it doesn’t, the process can’t proceed the same way.

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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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