Home / Crypto News / Bitcoin News / US-Iran War Update: Donald Trump Predicts War Will End Soon Despite Iran Ruling Out Talks

US-Iran War Update: Donald Trump Predicts War Will End Soon Despite Iran Ruling Out Talks

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By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

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CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
an image to represent the U.S.-ran war

Highlights

  • Donald Trump said the Iran war could end soon and expects oil prices to fall afterward.
  • Iran says talks with Washington remain off the table unless its conditions are met.
  • Bitcoin held near $77,000 as traders watched oil supply risks and Middle East tensions.
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U.S. President Donald Trump has predicted the Iran war may soon be over despite Tehran refusing to meet unless it has its terms. The comments came as a Saudi pipeline attack added pressure to oil markets, but Bitcoin has held above $77,000.

Donald Trump Sees War Ending as Diplomatic Gap Remains

Speaking in Dublin on Saturday, Donald Trump said he expected the Iran conflict to finish after the U.S. midterm elections. He also reiterated that Iran must not be armed with nuclear weapons.

During the interview, Trump stated that oil prices “will come tumbling down” when the war is over. Tehran, however, is not ready to enter talks without conditions.

Iranian lawmaker Ebrahim Azizi said talks would continue to be futile as long as Washington refused Iran’s demands. That’s a stance that is putting the two on opposite sides as the pressure in the region keeps mounting.

However, Iran has not given up on diplomacy, but it has made it abundantly clear that it will not accept unconditional talks.

Saudi Pipeline Attack Raises Oil Supply Concerns

Donald Trump’s remarks came after Saudi Arabia shut its East-West oil pipeline following a drone attack. The 1200-kilometre line transports crude to the Red Sea and avoids the Strait of Hormuz.

The pipeline was recently pumping approximately four million to five million barrels per day, which corresponded to about 4% to 5% of the world’s oil supply.

Iraq confirmed that the attack originated from its territory, although no group claimed responsibility. That didn’t stop Donald Trump from claiming Iran was “probably” to blame, though, without offering any proof.

Moreover, the pressure has also risen around the Red Sea following the expansion of the control of the Iran-backed Houthi forces near the Bab el-Mandeb shipping route.

Those developments have narrowed the options for Saudi Arabia because of the ongoing restrictions on traffic in and out of Hormuz. Brent crude closed above $104 on Friday, having ended the week with a gain of more than 8%.

As war concerns surge, the Bitcoin price has managed to move sideways, trading around $77,240 at press time, up by 0.53% after moving above $80,000 earlier in the week.

Like BTC, Ethereum has also not reacted to the Donald Trump announcement after jumping above the $2500 resistance in the last 24 hours. In addition, the XRP price has also had a bullish day after clearing the resistance at $1.35.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.