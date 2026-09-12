XRP News: SEC Delays New XRP ETF As CLARITY Act Risks Senate Vote Failure

The tides are changing once again in the XRP ETF world. The proposed leveraged fund for XRP has been delayed in terms of regulation. Meanwhile, Washington continues to split on the overall framework of the CLARITY Act and crypto regulation, hence the delay comes as no surprise.

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Teucrium XRP ETF Gets New October Date

According to an SEC filing dated September 11, 2026, Listed Funds Trust filed a post-effective amendment with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It is an application for the Teucrium 2x Short Daily XRP ETF. It will specifically delay the effectiveness of the fund’s registration statement to October 11, 2026.

The filing is explicit that the action is a limited one. It says that the “sole purpose of this filing is to delay the effectiveness” of the Teucrium 2x Short Daily XRP ETF until October 11.

The document refers to the submission as Post-Effective Amendment No. 606 to the Securities Act of 1933. It also contains Amendment No. 608 of the Investment Company Act of 1940.

However, there is no update of a new trading date in the filing. October 11 is only the new effectiveness date for the registration statement. The actual trading may, therefore, be subject to further actions.

📄 SEC filing alert: Listed Funds Trust just delayed the effectiveness of the Teucrium 2x Short Daily XRP ETF to October 11, 2026. A 2x SHORT XRP ETF is literally in the pipeline. Institutions aren't just betting up on XRP they're building tools to bet against it too. Two-way… https://t.co/qJBDF2YDSr pic.twitter.com/QUu0Ic7sSY — 𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗸XRP (@BankXRP) September 12, 2026

For context, the ETF is designed to seek twice the inverse of XRP’s daily performance. It would target a negative two times XRP’s daily return before taking a cut via fees and other expenses. This means that if the XRP price declines by 3% on a particular day, the expected return from this ETF would be 6%. Nonetheless, the actual gains would vary owing to market conditions, fees, expenses, and other such factors.

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CLARITY Act Woes Lead To Uncertainty

The XRP ETF delay follows a pivotal moment for lawmakers on crypto laws. The Senate will vote on the CLARITY Act on Sept. 15.

For context, 60 votes are required to pass the bill. There are 53 Republicans in the Senate and if all vote in favor, it still needs 7 Democrat votes to pass.

However, there are still a few unresolved issues, which suggest that Democratic Senators aren’t supporting the crypto bill. This includes an ethics clause with regard to digital asset sponsorship from federal officials. Section 604 is also controversial. It covers the liability of DeFi developers. Another major issue is section 404 restrictions on yield.

Seven Democratic senators have declared that the draft legislation isn’t enough. In addition, Republican Senators Rand Paul and Josh Hawley are also likely to vote against the bill.

Moreover, only two Democratic Senators like Ruben Gallego and Angela Alsobrooks have given conditional support. Further, the prediction market odds for CLARITY Act 2026 approval have also been massively downbeat. Polymarket shows odds of passage between 18% to 22% by the end of 2026, which suggests a major plunge from the 82% probability earlier this year.