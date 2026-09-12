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XRP News: SEC Delays New XRP ETF As CLARITY Act Risks Senate Vote Failure

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
XRP Price Prediction Ahead of Clarity Act

The tides are changing once again in the XRP ETF world. The proposed leveraged fund for XRP has been delayed in terms of regulation. Meanwhile, Washington continues to split on the overall framework of the CLARITY Act and crypto regulation, hence the delay comes as no surprise.

Teucrium XRP ETF Gets New October Date

According to an SEC filing dated September 11, 2026, Listed Funds Trust filed a post-effective amendment with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It is an application for the Teucrium 2x Short Daily XRP ETF. It will specifically delay the effectiveness of the fund’s registration statement to October 11, 2026.

The filing is explicit that the action is a limited one. It says that the “sole purpose of this filing is to delay the effectiveness” of the Teucrium 2x Short Daily XRP ETF until October 11.

The document refers to the submission as Post-Effective Amendment No. 606 to the Securities Act of 1933. It also contains Amendment No. 608 of the Investment Company Act of 1940.

However, there is no update of a new trading date in the filing. October 11 is only the new effectiveness date for the registration statement. The actual trading may, therefore, be subject to further actions.

For context, the ETF is designed to seek twice the inverse of XRP’s daily performance. It would target a negative two times XRP’s daily return before taking a cut via fees and other expenses. This means that if the XRP price declines by 3% on a particular day, the expected return from this ETF would be 6%. Nonetheless, the actual gains would vary owing to market conditions, fees, expenses, and other such factors.

CLARITY Act Woes Lead To Uncertainty

The XRP ETF delay follows a pivotal moment for lawmakers on crypto laws. The Senate will vote on the CLARITY Act on Sept. 15.

For context, 60 votes are required to pass the bill. There are 53 Republicans in the Senate and if all vote in favor, it still needs 7 Democrat votes to pass.

However, there are still a few unresolved issues, which suggest that Democratic Senators aren’t supporting the crypto bill. This includes an ethics clause with regard to digital asset sponsorship from federal officials. Section 604 is also controversial. It covers the liability of DeFi developers. Another major issue is section 404 restrictions on yield.

Seven Democratic senators have declared that the draft legislation isn’t enough. In addition, Republican Senators Rand Paul and Josh Hawley are also likely to vote against the bill.

Moreover, only two Democratic Senators like Ruben Gallego and Angela Alsobrooks have given conditional support. Further, the prediction market odds for CLARITY Act 2026 approval have also been massively downbeat. Polymarket shows odds of passage between 18% to 22% by the end of 2026, which suggests a major plunge from the 82% probability earlier this year.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.