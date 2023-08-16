Home / Crypto News / Dubai Regulator Fines Crypto Exchange OPNX $2.7 Million

Dubai Regulator Fines Crypto Exchange OPNX $2.7 Million

Kelvin Munene Murithi
By Kelvin Munene Murithi
Kelvin Munene Murithi

Kelvin Munene Murithi

Journalist
Expertise : Financial/Crypto Journalist
Kelvin Munene is a crypto and finance journalist with over 5 years of experience, offering in-depth market analysis and expert commentary . With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Actuarial Science from Mount Kenya University, Kelvin is known for his meticulous research and strong writing skills, particularly in cryptocurrency, blockchain, and financial markets. His work has been featured across top industry publications such as Coingape, Cryptobasic, MetaNews, Cryptotimes, Coinedition, TheCoinrepublic, Cryptotale, and Analytics Insight among others, where he consistently provides timely updates and insightful content. Kelvin’s focus lies in uncovering emerging trends in the crypto space, delivering factual and data-driven analyses that help readers make informed decisions. His expertise extends across market cycles, technological innovations, and regulatory shifts that shape the crypto landscape. Beyond his professional achievements, Kelvin has a passion for chess, traveling, and exploring new adventures.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority, commonly known as VARA, has flexed its regulatory muscles again. Consequently, crypto exchange OPNX and its founders have been served a significant penalty

3AC Founders face backlash

No strangers to the financial world, Kyle Davies and Su Zhu once led the failed hedge firm Three Arrows Capital. Following its collapse, the duo shifted their focus to the launch of OPNX. However, this decision was met with tremendous backlash since OPNX allowed investors to exchange bankruptcy claims of companies, notably FTX and CoinFLEX.

Despite some trading entities making grand claims of their investments in OPNX, the reality was starkly different. Significantly, the platform reported a paltry $2 in trades during its debut 24 hours. Furthermore, the exchange was swift to deny these claims of hefty stakeholder investments.

Notably, Arthur Hayes, co-founder of BitMEX and CIO of Maelstromfund, sarcastically remarked that OPNX, with negative margins, is operating under the assumption that it will “make it up on volume.”

VARA’s response: Heavy fines and warnings

In light of the market offense, VARA has imposed a fine of 10M United Arab Emirates dirhams (equivalent to $2.7 m) on OPNX. This penalty is grounded in regulations set earlier this year. The founders, including Davies, Zhu, and the Lambs, also faced separate penalties for marketing and advertising breaches. These fines, totaling around $54,000, have been settled in full.

However, the initial hefty fine against OPNX remains unpaid. Hence, VARA has not minced its words, warning of additional penalties and enforcement actions if this situation persists.

Besides these specific penalties, VARA’s Grievance Committee thoroughly reviewed all these decisions. This move ensures that due governance requirements are met. Moreover, the committee has decided to uphold these enforcement actions.

As the realm of virtual assets continues to evolve, the role of regulatory bodies like VARA is proving pivotal. With heavy fines and clear warnings, the message is loud and clear: non-compliance will not be taken lightly.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kelvin Munene Murithi
About Author
Kelvin Munene Murithi
Kelvin Munene is a crypto and finance journalist with over 5 years of experience, offering in-depth market analysis and expert commentary . With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Actuarial Science from Mount Kenya University, Kelvin is known for his meticulous research and strong writing skills, particularly in cryptocurrency, blockchain, and financial markets. His work has been featured across top industry publications such as Coingape, Cryptobasic, MetaNews, Cryptotimes, Coinedition, TheCoinrepublic, Cryptotale, and Analytics Insight among others, where he consistently provides timely updates and insightful content. Kelvin’s focus lies in uncovering emerging trends in the crypto space, delivering factual and data-driven analyses that help readers make informed decisions. His expertise extends across market cycles, technological innovations, and regulatory shifts that shape the crypto landscape. Beyond his professional achievements, Kelvin has a passion for chess, traveling, and exploring new adventures.