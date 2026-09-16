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Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Crash As CLARITY Act Fails To Pass Senate Vote

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP Price Outlook After CLARITY Act Vote Pushed to September

Highlights

  • Amid the setback of the CLARITY Act, Bitcoin had plunged 3.7%, Ethereum started its downtrend by losing 5.2% and XRP was down 7.3% in 24 hours.
  • The vote in the Senate was 50 in favor and 49 against, with less than the 60 votes required to pass.
  • Over 24 hours, crypto markets experienced $669.71 million in total liquidations, of which $571.64 million were long position liquidations.
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Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP hit fresh selling pressure following the failure of the U.S. Senate to pass CLARITY Act. A process vote on the bill was unsuccessful with fewer than 60 votes. The defeat follows months of talks between Republicans and Democrats on the digital-asset market structure bill. According to the latest market data,

XRP Takes The Heaviest Hit As Bitcoin, Ethereum Also Dip

As of writing, Bitcoin price hovered near $75,976.10 with a 3.7% dip, while Ethereum plunged 5.2% and stood at $2,404.20. Furthermore, XRP saw a huge drop of 7.3%, currently trading at $1.31 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin price
Bitcoin price chart today. Source: TradingView

For context, the CLARITY Act Senate vote failure came as it was just 11 short of the 60 votes required to advance with 49 Yes votes and 50 No votes. Four Republicans joined their Democratic colleagues in opposing the measure.

One point of contention was the ethics language of the bill. Democrats pointed out that the provisions didn’t go far enough to protect the interests of federal officials in the crypto market, especially those of Trump and his family.

Before the vote, Republicans had added ethics restrictions and enforcement changes. But negotiations fell short of securing necessary support for the procedural motion.

Crypto Liquidations Surge To $669.71 Million

The crypto market’s bearish move led to massive liquidations across the industry. According to CoinGlass, total 24-hour liquidations of $669.71 million as the CLARITY Act stalled. Long positions totalled $571.64 million and short ones $98.06 million. During the period 116,199 traders were liquidated.

Crypto market liquidations
Crypto market liquidations data today. Source: CoinGlass

On its liquidation heatmap, it also revealed that there were approximately $231.63 million in Bitcoin-related liquidations and approximately $220.77 million in ETH-related liquidations.

Meanwhile, the 4-hour liquidation was $28.76 million, with $24.23 million representing long liquidations.

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Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.