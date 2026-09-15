Home / Crypto News / Elon Musk’s X launches Cashtag Program in Partnership with Coinbase, Kraken, Gemini

Elon Musk’s X launches Cashtag Program in Partnership with Coinbase, Kraken, Gemini

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
an image to represent the X cashtag program

Highlights

  • X has launched its U.S. Cashtag Program in partnership with brokerage platforms.
  • These platforms include Coinbase, Kraken, Gemini, and Interactive Brokers.
  • This follows the earlier launch of the smart cashtags for assets.
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Social media platform X has rolled out its U.S. Cashtag Program as it moves to become the ‘Everything App.’ The X Cashtag Program is notably in partnership with top crypto exchanges Coinbase, Kraken, and Gemini.

X Cashtag Program Launches With Major Crypto Exchanges

In an X article, the social media platform announced the launch of its Cashtag Partner Program, which will let users trade through participating brokerages. Users can tap a cashtag and be directed to brokerage partners including Coinbase, Gemini, Kraken, Interactive Brokers, and Moomoo.

The launch of the X Cashtag Program follows the launch of the smart cashtags earlier this year, including for crypto assets. “Cashtags turn ticker symbols for stocks, ETFs and cryptocurrencies into interactive destinations, giving X users real-time access to market conversation and financial information,” the social media platform noted.

Now, users will have an easier path from discovering a ticker to trading such assets through the brokerage partners. X noted that users can select the “Trade” option on an asset when they tap a supported cashtag, then proceed to trade on a participating brokerage, such as these top crypto exchanges.

The launch of the X Cashtag Program comes as the social media platform moves to become the ‘Everything App.’ Notably, X Money also rolled out earlier this year, offering P2P transfers, direct deposits, a debit card, and yields on balances.

‘From Financial Conversation To Action’

Monique Pintarelli, SpaceXAI’s Head of Global Advertising, noted that the X Cashtag Program connects the financial conversation to action. “People come to X to discover what’s happening, shape the conversation, and act in real-time on what matters to them. Our Cashtag partners make it possible to move seamlessly from discovery and conversation to a brokerage, without breaking the moment,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mridul Singhai, X’s Product Engineering Lead, said that the cashtags close the gap between a ticker on the timeline and the market itself. He added that users can now trade with one of the brokerage partners when they post or tap a ticker, while also getting seamless access to the live chart and the conversation around it.

For more on crypto cards, check out 6 Options for Your First Crypto Credit/Debit Card

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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.