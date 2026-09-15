Elon Musk’s X launches Cashtag Program in Partnership with Coinbase, Kraken, Gemini

Social media platform X has rolled out its U.S. Cashtag Program as it moves to become the ‘Everything App.’ The X Cashtag Program is notably in partnership with top crypto exchanges Coinbase, Kraken, and Gemini.

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X Cashtag Program Launches With Major Crypto Exchanges

In an X article, the social media platform announced the launch of its Cashtag Partner Program, which will let users trade through participating brokerages. Users can tap a cashtag and be directed to brokerage partners including Coinbase, Gemini, Kraken, Interactive Brokers, and Moomoo.

The launch of the X Cashtag Program follows the launch of the smart cashtags earlier this year, including for crypto assets. “Cashtags turn ticker symbols for stocks, ETFs and cryptocurrencies into interactive destinations, giving X users real-time access to market conversation and financial information,” the social media platform noted.

Now, users will have an easier path from discovering a ticker to trading such assets through the brokerage partners. X noted that users can select the “Trade” option on an asset when they tap a supported cashtag, then proceed to trade on a participating brokerage, such as these top crypto exchanges.

The launch of the X Cashtag Program comes as the social media platform moves to become the ‘Everything App.’ Notably, X Money also rolled out earlier this year, offering P2P transfers, direct deposits, a debit card, and yields on balances.

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‘From Financial Conversation To Action’

Monique Pintarelli, SpaceXAI’s Head of Global Advertising, noted that the X Cashtag Program connects the financial conversation to action. “People come to X to discover what’s happening, shape the conversation, and act in real-time on what matters to them. Our Cashtag partners make it possible to move seamlessly from discovery and conversation to a brokerage, without breaking the moment,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mridul Singhai, X’s Product Engineering Lead, said that the cashtags close the gap between a ticker on the timeline and the market itself. He added that users can now trade with one of the brokerage partners when they post or tap a ticker, while also getting seamless access to the live chart and the conversation around it.

For more on crypto cards, check out 6 Options for Your First Crypto Credit/Debit Card