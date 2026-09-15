Home / Crypto News / CLARITY Act Faces Major Setback As Senate Fails To Invoke Cloture On Crypto Bill

CLARITY Act Faces Major Setback As Senate Fails To Invoke Cloture On Crypto Bill

Boluwatife Adeyemi
Updated
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
an image to represent the CLARITY Act

Highlights

  • The Senate failed to get the required 60 votes to invoke cloture on the CLARITY Act.
  • Key Democrats who had been negotiating on the bill voted NO on the motion to proceed.
  • The odds of the CLARITY Act passing this year has crashed to 7%.
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The CLARITY Act has stalled in the Senate after a motion to invoke cloture on the crypto bill failed to reach the 60-vote threshold. This represents a major setback for the crypto bill, with the odds of passage sharply declining on the back of this development.

Senate Fails To Invoke Cloture On CLARITY Act

The U.S. Senate failed to invoke cloture on the motion to proceed with consideration of the crypto bill, a major setback to passing it this year. The failure to invoke cloture followed Republicans’ rejection of Democrats’ counterproposal on the bill.

Senators voted 50 to 49 against invoking cloture on the CLARITY Act motion. Notably, key Democrats such as Senator Angela Alsobrooks, Ruben Gallego, and Kirsten Gillibrand, who had led negotiations, voted no on the motion.

Meanwhile, Republicans such as Senators Susan Collins, Josh Hawley, and Jerry Moran also voted no. Senator Thom Tillis, who was actively involved in negotiations on the ethics and stablecoin yield provisions, voted no and moved to recommit.

It remains unclear what happens next, as Senate Majority Leader John Thune can file another cloture motion. However, without a bipartisan deal, the CLARITY Act is unlikely to clear this key procedural hurdle toward becoming law.

Odds Of Passage Fall Sharply

The odds of the CLARITY Act becoming law this year have fallen sharply after the Senate failed to invoke cloture on the bill. Data from the top crypto prediction platform Polymarket shows only a 7% chance that President Trump will sign the crypto bill into law this year, down from as high as 31% yesterday.

Source: Polymarket

It is worth noting that the ethics provision has remained the major obstacle to the crypto bill’s progress. Despite President Trump’s latest concessions in the final text of the crypto bill, Democrats argued that the provision was still insufficient to crack down on the president’s crypto ventures.

In their counterproposal, Democrats proposed that the ethics provision should cover the dependent children of federal officials. Meanwhile, in a statement after the failed cloture vote, Senator Gallego said that all the president wants from the Senate is “time to crime” and that he won’t support any legislation that enables it.

He also claimed Republican leadership ended talks and forced a vote just as both sides were making progress on ethics concerns. “They were never serious about bipartisan negotiations,” he asserted.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.