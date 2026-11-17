Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has agreed to testify before three House committees on December 1 over concerns about AI chip exports to China. His appearance follows congressional questions about Nvidia’s dealings with Singapore-based Megaspeed and allegations involving a suspected Chinese intelligence asset.

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Jensen Huang agrees to testify before Congress

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will be interviewed on camera in a closed-door session in front of the three House committees, but the interview will be transcribed. The House Foreign Affairs Committee, House Select Committee on China and the House Intelligence Committee will participate in the hearing.

The December 1 appearance was announced by committee chairmen Brian Mast and John Moolenaar and Rick Crawford. They stated that the investigation will look into Nvidia’s involvement in providing the companies affiliated with China with advanced AI chips.

Nvidia’s General Counsel, Tim Teter, will also be appearing before the court Dec. 2. The lawmakers seek answers to questions regarding the company’s security measures, its smuggling of chips and the possible involvement of foreign intelligence agencies in the matter.

The lawmakers had asked Huang to cooperate by Nov. 13. If he refused to appear, he could be served a subpoena by the House Foreign Affairs Committee, they said. The deal Huang struck came after a process of negotiations that lasted past the deadline.

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Nvidia AI chip exports to China under investigation

One of the areas of the congressional investigation involves a Singapore-based tech firm, Megaspeed. In the past, the company has acquired Nvidia processors which are subject to a US export ban on being sent to China.

Congress also has the attention of former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, who isn’t related to Jensen Huang. The allegations against her remain under investigation, but U.S. intelligence is reportedly suspecting her of having ties to China’s intelligence service.

The lawmakers wish to determine if Nvidia’s commercial ties revealed sensitive technologies to foreign adversaries. They also want to know if the advanced processors had been smuggled into China. Megaspeed has dismissed the allegations of chip smuggling.

The Senate also has its sights set on Nvidia’s exports. Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott called for Huang’s testimony on Dec. 3 and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said he agreed to appear on Dec. 10.

Jensen Huang signals willingness to return as Nvidia CEO

Meanwhile, Huang has released his first public statement since leaving Nvidia on November 12. He said employees, investors, business partners and customers had contacted him about returning to lead the company.

“If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO,” Huang said.

However, Nvidia’s board is reportedly not considering reinstating him. The company appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while it searches for a permanent replacement. Its independent investigation into Huang’s conduct also remains ongoing.

Huang’s statement comes amid a public campaign supporting his return. The petition seeking Huang’s reinstatement has attracted support from technology executives and investors, including Elon Musk. Nevertheless, the board retains authority over Nvidia’s leadership decisions.

Nvidia must now address the congressional investigation alongside its leadership transition and export-control questions. The House interviews begin December 1, followed by Teter’s appearance the next day.