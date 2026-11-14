Petition to Reinstate Huang as Nvidia CEO Hits 100K Signatures

The independent online petition urging Nvidia’s board to reinstate Jensen Huang as the company’s CEO has surpassed 100,000 signatures following his abrupt resignation last Thursday. Live petition data indicate that more than 60,000 from shareholders and over 6,800 current and former Nvidia employees have signed the petition, with Elon Musk also joining in support of Huang’s reinstatement.

Ad

Ad

Huang’s Reinstatement Petition Surpasses 100,000 Signatures

The “Stand With Jensen” petition has now hit over 112,000 signatures, with over 60,000 shareholders and over 6,800 current and past Nvidia employees signing the petition, as of the time of writing. This petition calls on Nvidia’s board to pause, provide a fair hearing, and transparently explain its decision while an independent investigation takes place.

Additional reports highlight that amongst the 53,000 shareholders calling for Jensen’s reinstatement were two major shareholders holding over $2 billion in $NVDA shares. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk publicly confirmed signing the petition, keeping his word as vowed on Friday November 13.

Huang resigned as the CEO and board member of Nvidia on November 12, 2026, following admissions of extramarital relationships, including one with a woman suspected to be a Chinese spy. China dismissed the allegations as “completely groundless.”

Colette Kress is now the acting CEO of Nvidia and has been highly linked with taking up the role permanently. However, recent activity around Huang’s petition shows a lack of confidence in Kress’ ability to lead the American multinational technology company.

As reported earlier, Huang’s departure from Nvidia shook the US stock market on Friday as jitters over the company’s succession trickle down to other chipamaker company stocks. Further concerns over the board’s succession plan could continue to weigh over the market in the coming days.

Despite the public pressure and the milestone, Nvidia’s bylaws place the authority to appoint or reinstate a CEO strictly with the board of directors, not shareholders or online campaigns. The Nvidia board has also not issued any comments on the petition yet.

Ad

Ad

Odds for Huang’s Reinstament Double on Kalshi

The odds for Jensen Huang’s return to Nvidia’s CEO role have doubled according to an announcement by the US-regulated prediction market. Huang’s odds rose as high as 9% over the past 24 hours.

If the petition continues to garner more signatures, the odds on the Kalshi prediction market could climb further. At the moment, Rene Haas, whom the Nvidia board has reportedly engaged with regarding taking over as the next CEO, is now leading the race with his odds at 26%.

The board’s next actions regarding the CEO position remain uncertain and closely watched by market participants. Further developments about the Nvidia CEO role, particularly if they involve an external candidates or confirm Kress’s position, could significantly impact NVDA pricing in the coming days.