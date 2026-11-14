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Petition to Reinstate Huang as Nvidia CEO Hits 100K Signatures

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Petition to Reinstate Huang as Nvidia CEO Hits 100K Signatures

Highlights

  • The “Stand With Jensen” petition has passed 100,000 signatures.
  • Elon Musk signed, joining over 60,000 shareholders and 6,800 Nvidia staff.
  • Kalshi odds for Huang’s return doubled to 9%, while Rene Haas leads at 26%.
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The independent online petition urging Nvidia’s board to reinstate Jensen Huang as the company’s CEO has surpassed 100,000 signatures following his abrupt resignation last Thursday. Live petition data indicate that more than 60,000 from shareholders and over 6,800 current and former Nvidia employees have signed the petition, with Elon Musk also joining in support of Huang’s reinstatement. 

Huang’s Reinstatement Petition Surpasses 100,000 Signatures

The “Stand With Jensen” petition has now hit over 112,000 signatures, with over 60,000 shareholders and over 6,800 current and past Nvidia employees signing the petition, as of the time of writing. This petition calls on Nvidia’s board to pause, provide a fair hearing, and transparently explain its decision while an independent investigation takes place. 

Additional reports highlight that amongst the 53,000 shareholders calling for Jensen’s reinstatement were two major shareholders holding over $2 billion in $NVDA shares. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk publicly confirmed signing the petition, keeping his word as vowed on Friday November 13

Huang resigned as the CEO and board member of Nvidia on November 12, 2026, following admissions of extramarital relationships, including one with a woman suspected to be a Chinese spy. China dismissed the allegations as “completely groundless.”

Colette Kress is now the acting CEO of Nvidia and has been highly linked with taking up the role permanently. However, recent activity around Huang’s petition shows a lack of confidence in Kress’ ability to lead the American multinational technology company. 

As reported earlier, Huang’s departure from Nvidia shook the US stock market on Friday as jitters over the company’s succession trickle down to other chipamaker company stocks. Further concerns over the board’s succession plan could continue to weigh over the market in the coming days. 

Despite the public pressure and the milestone, Nvidia’s bylaws place the authority to appoint or reinstate a CEO strictly with the board of directors, not shareholders or online campaigns. The Nvidia board has also not issued any comments on the petition yet. 

Odds for Huang’s Reinstament Double on Kalshi 

The odds for Jensen Huang’s return to Nvidia’s CEO role have doubled according to an announcement by the US-regulated prediction market. Huang’s odds rose as high as 9% over the past 24 hours. 

Jensen Huang Odds as Next Nvidia CEO
Source: Kalshi

If the petition continues to garner more signatures, the odds on the Kalshi prediction market could climb further. At the moment, Rene Haas, whom the Nvidia board has reportedly engaged with regarding taking over as the next CEO, is now leading the race with his odds at 26%. 

The board’s next actions regarding the CEO position remain uncertain and closely watched by market participants. Further developments about the Nvidia CEO role, particularly if they involve an external candidates or confirm Kress’s position, could significantly impact NVDA pricing in the coming days. 

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.