Kraken Parent Payward Launches Over 200 Tokenized European Stocks

Kraken parent Payward has launched tokenized versions of more than 200 UK and European stocks through xStocks. The expansion brings major companies onto blockchain networks, allowing eligible international investors to trade their shares around the clock.

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Kraken’s xStocks Expands Into European Equity Markets

According to Payward’s November 11 announcement, the offering includes Siemens, Shell, LVMH, and other major European companies. The new listings cover every constituent of Britain’s FTSE 100 and Germany’s DAX stock indexes.

The launch expands xStocks from its initial focus on the US-listed asset space to over 1,500 assets. Investors will be able to access the new tokens on Kraken and other xStocks Alliance platforms in over 110 markets.

Each token is backed by an equivalent underlying share, held by a regulated custodian on investors’ behalf. Payward stated that its solution is compatible with blockchain trading on Solana, Ethereum, TON, Ink, X Layer and other networks.

However, UK residents cannot access the products despite the inclusion of major London-listed companies in the offering. Earlier, Securitize expanded its tokenized stock service on Solana, increasing its available equities to 25.

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Payward Partners With GTN for Stock Trading and Custody

Payward has created the European offering with the help of its traditional market execution and custody partner GTN. The deal links the buying and selling of tokenized shares to buying and selling of equivalent amounts of regulated custody accounts on traditional markets.

Payward Chief Commercial Officer Mark Greenberg said the company wants investors to access international stocks without geographic restrictions.

“A portfolio should not have borders or trading hours,” Greenberg said while discussing the expansion.

Meanwhile, Payward plans to introduce hundreds of Hong Kong-listed equities within the coming weeks through the same partnership.

xStocks Trading Volume Passes $45 Billion

The new addition comes after the company’s tokenized U.S. stocks and exchange-traded funds have been in use for over a year now. Payward reported over $1.1 billion in assets under management and more than $45 billion in cumulative transaction volume.

Its platform has attracted over 550,000 unique holders worldwide, according to the company’s November announcement. Separately, Securitize’s tokenized equity expansion has drawn attention to regulated blockchain trading, including services operating beyond traditional stock market hours.

Payward recently collaborated with the London Stock Exchange to undertake tokenisation projects with listed companies. If approved by the regulators, xStocks trading will be launched on their LSE 24 exchange in 2027.