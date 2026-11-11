Home / Crypto News / Kraken Parent Payward Launches Over 200 Tokenized European Stocks

Kraken Parent Payward Launches Over 200 Tokenized European Stocks

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By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

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CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Kraken parent Payward launches over 200 tokenized European stocks, including Siemens, Shell, and LVMH shares.
  • The xStocks platform now supports over 1,500 tokenized assets across multiple blockchains and global markets.
  • Payward offers round the clock tokenized stock trading across 110 markets, while UK investors remain excluded currently.
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Kraken parent Payward has launched tokenized versions of more than 200 UK and European stocks through xStocks. The expansion brings major companies onto blockchain networks, allowing eligible international investors to trade their shares around the clock.

Kraken’s xStocks Expands Into European Equity Markets

According to Payward’s November 11 announcement, the offering includes Siemens, Shell, LVMH, and other major European companies. The new listings cover every constituent of Britain’s FTSE 100 and Germany’s DAX stock indexes.

The launch expands xStocks from its initial focus on the US-listed asset space to over 1,500 assets. Investors will be able to access the new tokens on Kraken and other xStocks Alliance platforms in over 110 markets.

Each token is backed by an equivalent underlying share, held by a regulated custodian on investors’ behalf. Payward stated that its solution is compatible with blockchain trading on Solana, Ethereum, TON, Ink, X Layer and other networks.

However, UK residents cannot access the products despite the inclusion of major London-listed companies in the offering. Earlier, Securitize expanded its tokenized stock service on Solana, increasing its available equities to 25.

Payward Partners With GTN for Stock Trading and Custody

Payward has created the European offering with the help of its traditional market execution and custody partner GTN. The deal links the buying and selling of tokenized shares to buying and selling of equivalent amounts of regulated custody accounts on traditional markets.

Payward Chief Commercial Officer Mark Greenberg said the company wants investors to access international stocks without geographic restrictions.

“A portfolio should not have borders or trading hours,” Greenberg said while discussing the expansion.

Meanwhile, Payward plans to introduce hundreds of Hong Kong-listed equities within the coming weeks through the same partnership.

xStocks Trading Volume Passes $45 Billion

The new addition comes after the company’s tokenized U.S. stocks and exchange-traded funds have been in use for over a year now. Payward reported over $1.1 billion in assets under management and more than $45 billion in cumulative transaction volume.

Its platform has attracted over 550,000 unique holders worldwide, according to the company’s November announcement. Separately, Securitize’s tokenized equity expansion has drawn attention to regulated blockchain trading, including services operating beyond traditional stock market hours.

Payward recently collaborated with the London Stock Exchange to undertake tokenisation projects with listed companies. If approved by the regulators, xStocks trading will be launched on their LSE 24 exchange in 2027.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.