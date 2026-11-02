Securitize Launches 13 New Tokenized Stocks on Solana, Expands Offering to 25

Securitize has added 13 U.S. stocks to its Solana-based trading platform, bringing its tokenized equity lineup to 25. The November 2 expansion includes ExxonMobil, Salesforce, GameStop, and Disney, with each token backed by a share held in custody.

Ad

Ad

Securitize Adds 13 Stocks After October Launch

The new addition also features Arista Networks, Flex, Johnson & Johnson, Lockheed Martin, and Lumentum. The other companies in the new group include Merck, Seagate Technology, Texas Instruments, and Uber, according to the Securitize announcement.

The company launched its first 12 tokenized stocks on October 8. Among the first were Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Tesla, Amazon, and SpaceX, all U.S. companies.

Securitize Chairman and CEO Carlos Domingo said the expansion came less than a month after the first launch. The company is looking to place U.S. shares on-chain without affecting investors’ rights and securities protections,” he said.

Eligible investors in the United States, the European Union, and other allowed markets are able to access the tokens. Access remains subject to local securities rules and investor verification requirements.

Ad

Ad

Tokenized Shares Carry Rights Linked to Underlying Stocks

According to Securitize, each token corresponds to a single share of the underlying asset, and it is a security. In its structure, investors are entitled to applicable economic benefits such as dividends, where applicable, and to the voting rights, if the underlying shares grant them such rights.

The tokens are not a substitute for the direct registration on a company’s shareholder list. But if a company later implements its tokenization scheme, its owners can turn their rights into registered shares, according to Securitize.

The firm added that it does not issue or lend out the underlying shares of its tokens. These products do not contain shares issued or endorsed by any of the 25 underlying companies, and the program generates no new shares.

In the U.S., trading runs through Securitize Markets, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and FINRA member. European customers hold their interests through Securitize’s regional brokerage under applicable agreements and laws.

Solana Trading Uses USDC as Securitize Targets Wider Access

The 25 equities trade on Solana, while transactions settle in the USDC stablecoin. Jump Trading supports liquidity, and trading currently extends beyond regular U.S. stock market hours.

Securitize plans to offer round-the-clock trading, although it has not announced a firm start date. It also expects its products to reach a proposed New York Stock Exchange digital venue.

The company designed the offering to support the planned OKXICE tokenized securities venue. OKXICE filed plans for tokenized NYSE stocks in October, but the venue has not launched.

Trading on either future venue would depend on regulatory and operational approvals. Securitize has not given launch dates for those integrations or reported trading volumes for the 13 additions.