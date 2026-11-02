Home / Crypto News / Securitize Launches 13 New Tokenized Stocks on Solana, Expands Offering to 25

Securitize Launches 13 New Tokenized Stocks on Solana, Expands Offering to 25

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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Securitize added 13 tokenized U.S. stocks on Solana, expanding its total offering to 25 equities.
  • Each token is backed 1:1 by underlying shares, preserving applicable dividend and voting rights.
  • Securitize enables trading beyond regular market hours using USDC, with plans to introduce 24/7 trading.
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Securitize has added 13 U.S. stocks to its Solana-based trading platform, bringing its tokenized equity lineup to 25. The November 2 expansion includes ExxonMobil, Salesforce, GameStop, and Disney, with each token backed by a share held in custody.

Securitize Adds 13 Stocks After October Launch

The new addition also features Arista Networks, Flex, Johnson & Johnson, Lockheed Martin, and Lumentum. The other companies in the new group include Merck, Seagate Technology, Texas Instruments, and Uber, according to the Securitize announcement.

The company launched its first 12 tokenized stocks on October 8. Among the first were Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Tesla, Amazon, and SpaceX, all U.S. companies.

Securitize Chairman and CEO Carlos Domingo said the expansion came less than a month after the first launch. The company is looking to place U.S. shares on-chain without affecting investors’ rights and securities protections,” he said.

Eligible investors in the United States, the European Union, and other allowed markets are able to access the tokens. Access remains subject to local securities rules and investor verification requirements.

Tokenized Shares Carry Rights Linked to Underlying Stocks

According to Securitize, each token corresponds to a single share of the underlying asset, and it is a security. In its structure, investors are entitled to applicable economic benefits such as dividends, where applicable, and to the voting rights, if the underlying shares grant them such rights.

The tokens are not a substitute for the direct registration on a company’s shareholder list. But if a company later implements its tokenization scheme, its owners can turn their rights into registered shares, according to Securitize.

The firm added that it does not issue or lend out the underlying shares of its tokens. These products do not contain shares issued or endorsed by any of the 25 underlying companies, and the program generates no new shares.

In the U.S., trading runs through Securitize Markets, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and FINRA member. European customers hold their interests through Securitize’s regional brokerage under applicable agreements and laws.

Solana Trading Uses USDC as Securitize Targets Wider Access

The 25 equities trade on Solana, while transactions settle in the USDC stablecoin. Jump Trading supports liquidity, and trading currently extends beyond regular U.S. stock market hours.

Securitize plans to offer round-the-clock trading, although it has not announced a firm start date. It also expects its products to reach a proposed New York Stock Exchange digital venue.

The company designed the offering to support the planned OKXICE tokenized securities venue. OKXICE filed plans for tokenized NYSE stocks in October, but the venue has not launched.

Trading on either future venue would depend on regulatory and operational approvals. Securitize has not given launch dates for those integrations or reported trading volumes for the 13 additions.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.