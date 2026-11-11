Anthropic IPO Targets To Raise Whopping $90 Billion As SpaceX Stock Continues Crash

Elon Musk-backed Anthropic is getting ready for its biggest offering in stock market history, with the initial public offering and a corresponding private placement for up to $90.4 billion. It comes after SpaceX stock plunged further on Wednesday on worries ahead of the company’s next Starship launch, following their extended run of losses.It follows SpaceX stock’s continued downward trend, as pressure mounts ahead of the company’s next Starship flight.

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Anthropic IPO Eyes Massive Oversubscription

According to Bloomberg, Anthropic’s IPO has received so many orders for stock that it has been oversubscribed many times. Interest has been picked up by people who know the process, who have been making big investments from anchor investors, they said. The company is seeking to sell about 801.4 million newly issued shares at between $70 and $78 apiece.

Existing shareholders will be selling another 23.6 million shares. Anthropic will not retain proceeds of those sales. The total number of shares in the combined public offering is estimated at around 825 million, the SEC said in an amended registration statement on Tuesday.

If the proposed range is chosen at the lower end, Anthropic would be valued at more than $1 trillion at the upper end. Its value is estimated at about $1.4 trillion when fully diluted, including shares due to options and other securities.

Seven tech firms have signed up to purchase $26 billion of nonvoting shares, known as ‘Class N. Companies’ involved in the group are Google, Nvidia, Microsoft, AMD, Broadcom, Micron Technology and TSMC Partners.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are leading the IPO. Anthropic has started its roadshow and intends to go public on Nasdaq Global Select Market with ASINTC as its ticker symbol. The initial IPO price and first trading date are still to be determined.

For the nine-month period, the company generated revenue of $33.2 billion, exceeding the approximately $2.5 billion in the corresponding time frame last year.

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SpaceX Stock Continues Tumbling

Anthropic’ s partner, SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX), on the other hand, ended at $139.75 for a $3.34, or 2.33%, decline on the day. The stock opened at $143.38 and traded between $138.62 and $145.16. It was previously trading at $143.09 a share.

It was down after hours as well. The SpaceX stock fell another $2.21, or 1.58%, to $137.54 in the after hours trading. It adds pressure on the stock in the watch of the investors for the upcoming Starship test flight.