The SpaceX stock has received another bullish call with a price target of $210 from Jefferies. The financial firm cited the company’s massive AI potential for this bullish prediction, mirroring calls from other Wall Street giants like Morgan Stanley.

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SpaceX Stock Gets Buy Rating With $210 Price Target

Analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu at Jefferies has initiated coverage of SPCX with a buy rating and a $210 price target. The firm alluded to the company’s rocket capabilities and its growing AI infrastructure as the reason for this bullish prediction.

This mirrors recent bullish calls on SpaceX stock after its Starship milestone. The Jefferies analyst believes that the company’s engineering advantage could help drive massive growth across SpaceX’s Starlink, rocket, and AI businesses.

In line with this, Jefferies predicts that SpaceX’s Starlink connectivity revenue could reach $92 billion in the next three years. At the same time, the company’s AI computing could bring in $400 billion in revenue during this same period.

The firm also believes that SpaceX’s Starship infrastructure is an advantage in the AI race, which could also be bullish for the SpaceX stock. Notably, Elon Musk and his company have proposed building data centers in Space as demand for compute grows.

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SPCX Stock Climbs Up To 7% Today

The SpaceX stock has climbed as much as 7% today, reaching $138, according to TradingView data. Today’s rally comes amid a rebound in the broader market following NVIDIA’s reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO.

The rally also comes amid the NYT’s revelation of the magnitude of SpaceX’s compute deal with Anthropic and Google. The report showed that SpaceX is leasing compute to Anthropic for $3.1 billion per month and to Google for about $800 million per month.

SpaceX’s AI business now notably makes up more than half of its revenue. According to the report, the company’s founder, Elon Musk, admitted that they are behind in AI development, with Grok behind OpenAI and Anthropic’s models. As such, he believes that renting out the company’s computing power would be more profitable. In a bid to meet the massive demand for compute, SpaceX plans to invest up to $74 billion in new data centers.