Solana Gains Wall Street Link as DTCC Plans Tokenized Securities Rollout in 2027

DTCC has announced plans to integrate Solana into its tokenization service for traditional securities. The planned integration will support the conversion of eligible DTC-held assets into tokens and their management on Solana.

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Solana to Support DTCC Tokenized Securities in 2027

DTCC has revealed its intention to extend tokenized securities to Solana in the second half of 2027.

The Solana Foundation’s announcement confirmed the planned connection with DTCC’s Tokenization Service. The integration includes eligible securities owned by the Depository Trust Company, a DTCC subsidiary.

Using the service, participating institutions could transform traditional securities into tokens and manage their lifecycle on Solana.

DTCC CEO Frank La Salla said the integration would give financial firms “greater choice.” He quoted liquidity, collateral mobility and capital efficiency as the potential benefits of the planned service.

Meanwhile, Brian Steele, DTCC’s head of clearing and securities services, spoke on protections for token holders. Steele said tokens will retain “the same investor protections, ownership rights and regulatory safeguards.”

Solana Foundation executive Nick Ducoff called the network infrastructure for “always-on markets.” He said that this connection will facilitate settlement and transfer of tokenized securities onchain.

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DTCC Tokenization Service Already Connects Major Wall Street Firms

The announcement comes after DTCC announced its tokenization service on Oct. 28, with an initial offering of 34 securities.

The service started using Besu on Canton’s private network and will be expanded to DTCC’s private network in 2027. At the time of the launch, there were 20 institutions that signed access agreements, including JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Citi, Fidelity, and UBS.

According to DTCC, the service allows participants to transfer eligible tokenized holdings between registered digital wallets. At the time of launching the service, the company’s assets under custody exceeded $114 trillion.

The introduction came in the wake of a December 2025 SEC staff no-action letter on DTC’s three-year tokenization pilot. The types of assets eligible include selected Russell 1000 stocks, major index ETFs and U.S. Treasury securities.

Solana Expands Its Role In Tokenized Stock Trading

Solana already hosts other regulated tokenized securities, including products offered by financial technology firm Securitize.

Earlier this month, Securitize expanded its Solana stock offering by adding 13 U.S. equities. The November 2 expansion increased its lineup to 25 stocks, including Disney, ExxonMobil, Salesforce, and GameStop.

Securitize states that each token is an underlying share that is in its custody. Eligible investors can trade the securities beyond regular market hours using USDC for settlement.

The company plans round-the-clock trading but has not announced a start date. Meanwhile, DTCC announced a separate Stellar integration in May, targeting the first half of 2027.DTCC aims to integrate with the Stellar network in early 2027, with Solana slated for integration later in the year.