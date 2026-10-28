Home / Crypto News / DTCC Launches Securities Tokenization Service With Initial Support for 34 Assets

DTCC Launches Securities Tokenization Service With Initial Support for 34 Assets

Coingapestaff
By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

Journalist
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
Read full bio
coingape google news
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
an image of DTTC

Highlights

  • DTCC launches its blockchain-based tokenization service with initial support for 34 securities.
  • JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Citi, and Fidelity are among 20 institutions joining the platform.
  • The service uses Canton and Besu networks, with further blockchain integrations planned for 2027.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) has launched its DTCC Tokenization Service (DTS), bringing 20 major Wall Street institutions onto a blockchain-based platform that allows traditional securities to move on-chain.

DTCC Tokenization Service Attracts Major Wall Street Banks

According to DTCC, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Barclays, Citi and Fidelity Investments are among the institutions joining the platform. Meanwhile, DTCC anticipates that it will have additional participants as the service grows.

With over $114 trillion in assets under custody, DTC will allow institutions to convert eligible holdings into digital tokens and transfer them to supported wallets. DTCC said that the process could enhance access to liquidity and enable firms to mobilise collateral within minutes.

In a statement, DTCC President and CEO Frank La Salla said the firm was laying the groundwork for “responsible institutional adoption at scale” in its comments on the launch. 

Canton and Besu Networks Power Tokenized Securities

Initially, the service will operate on the Canton Network and DTCC’s private Besu blockchain, with more network integrations expected in 2027.

To support the rollout, DTCC is working with digital asset firms including BitGo, Fireblocks, Blockdaemon, Broadridge and Ondo. The platform is the result of development process with over 150 financial institutions.

Brian Steele, President of Clearing & Securities Services at DTCC, stated that the industry was ready to shut down the experimentation phase and enter the practical phase of adoption.

As earlier reported by CoinGape, HashKey joined DTCC’s digital assets working group, becoming its first Asian digital asset service provider. 

SEC Clearance Supports Tokenized U.S. Securities

The recent  DTCC launch follows a December 2025 no-action letter from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, covering eligible Russell 1000 stocks, major index ETFs and U.S. Treasury securities.

The framework proposes to allow DTC to tokenize securities that are eligible for the framework, but still hold the rights and benefits of traditional securities.

Separately, Ondo Finance also announced that it has joined DTCC’s Fund/SERV network, which will allow its tokenized fund operations to integrate with existing U.S. investment distribution channels.

Before launching the service, DTCC completed limited-production transactions with more than 30 financial firms in July, testing tokenized assets in live trades. 

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
XRP News: Ripple’s RLUSD Goes Live on Coinbase, Expanding Access
Google to Launch Crypto Custody Security System as AI & Quantum Threats Grow
Brazil’s Itaú Unibanco Becomes First Bank to Formally Register Crypto Trading and Custody
Coinbase Denies Internal Breach as Amplitude Security Incident Hits User Contact Info
Bithumb Confirms Internal System Hack, Probes Customer Data Leak

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Advertisement

CRYPTO IMPACT AWARDS 2026

CoinGape’s Annual Awards Are Back With 2nd Editon.
STAY TUNED

Related Articles

An IMAGE ofBrazil's Itaú Unibanco

Brazil’s Itaú Unibanco Becomes First Bank to Formally Register Crypto Trading and Custody
Top Reasons Crypto Market Is Dropping Today

Top Reasons Crypto Market Is Dropping Today
AN IMAGE OF KALSH AND BITGO BTCETH

Kalshi and BitGo Partner to Offer Bitcoin and Ethereum-Backed Loans for Futures Trading
White House Crypto Summit Today: Trump

President Trump to Announce Crackdown on Foreign Crypto Scams Targeting Americans
Swiss National Bank Rejects Bitcoin Reserve Plans Despite US BTC Push

Switzerland’s FINMA Approves First Spot Bitcoin ETF Offering Direct BTC Exposure
Image respresenting France and crypto

France’s Parliament Approves 31.4% Capital Gains Tax on Crypto to Stablecoin Trades From 2027

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.