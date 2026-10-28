DTCC Launches Securities Tokenization Service With Initial Support for 34 Assets

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) has launched its DTCC Tokenization Service (DTS), bringing 20 major Wall Street institutions onto a blockchain-based platform that allows traditional securities to move on-chain.

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DTCC Tokenization Service Attracts Major Wall Street Banks

According to DTCC, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Barclays, Citi and Fidelity Investments are among the institutions joining the platform. Meanwhile, DTCC anticipates that it will have additional participants as the service grows.

With over $114 trillion in assets under custody, DTC will allow institutions to convert eligible holdings into digital tokens and transfer them to supported wallets. DTCC said that the process could enhance access to liquidity and enable firms to mobilise collateral within minutes.

In a statement, DTCC President and CEO Frank La Salla said the firm was laying the groundwork for “responsible institutional adoption at scale” in its comments on the launch.

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Canton and Besu Networks Power Tokenized Securities

Initially, the service will operate on the Canton Network and DTCC’s private Besu blockchain, with more network integrations expected in 2027.

To support the rollout, DTCC is working with digital asset firms including BitGo, Fireblocks, Blockdaemon, Broadridge and Ondo. The platform is the result of development process with over 150 financial institutions.

Brian Steele, President of Clearing & Securities Services at DTCC, stated that the industry was ready to shut down the experimentation phase and enter the practical phase of adoption.

As earlier reported by CoinGape, HashKey joined DTCC’s digital assets working group, becoming its first Asian digital asset service provider.

SEC Clearance Supports Tokenized U.S. Securities

The recent DTCC launch follows a December 2025 no-action letter from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, covering eligible Russell 1000 stocks, major index ETFs and U.S. Treasury securities.

The framework proposes to allow DTC to tokenize securities that are eligible for the framework, but still hold the rights and benefits of traditional securities.

Separately, Ondo Finance also announced that it has joined DTCC’s Fund/SERV network, which will allow its tokenized fund operations to integrate with existing U.S. investment distribution channels.

Before launching the service, DTCC completed limited-production transactions with more than 30 financial firms in July, testing tokenized assets in live trades.