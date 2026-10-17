Home / Crypto News / Strive Sets SATS Preferred Stock IPO at $90, Targets $630M for Bitcoin Purchases

Strive Sets SATS Preferred Stock IPO at $90, Targets $630M for Bitcoin Purchases

Coingapestaff
Updated
By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Strive prices seven million SATS preferred shares at $90 each, targeting $630 million in proceeds.
  • The company plans further Bitcoin purchases, while SATS preferred shares carry a 15% annual dividend.
  • Strive ranks fourth among public Bitcoin treasury companies, holding 35,595 BTC.
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Strive has priced its expanded SATS preferred stock offering at $90 per share, targeting approximately $630 million in gross proceeds as the company seeks fresh capital to support further Bitcoin purchases and other corporate needs following its recent treasury expansion.

Strive Lists Bitcoin Buys Among Uses For $630M

According to the company’s offering details, Strive will allocate a portion of the proceeds to acquire Bitcoin and other related products, but hasn’t shared how much it will spend on such acquisitions.

Beyond Bitcoin acquisitions, the company may use the funds for working capital, income-generating assets, business expenses and potential share repurchases. Under the offering terms, Strive can buy back its Class A common stock or existing SATA preferred shares.

Barclays Capital and Cantor Fitzgerald are serving as joint book-running managers and Clear Street is the lead book runner for the offering. The fundraising follows Strive’s recent purchase of 3,311 Bitcoin, which brought its holdings to 32,773 BTC earlier this month.

SATS Preferred Stock Carries a 15% Annual Dividend

Under Strive’s SEC filing, the new preferred shares carry a 15% annual cumulative dividend calculated on a stated value of $100 per share, although investors will pay $90 per share in the offering.

Starting November 9, Strive plans to make dividend payments each business day, subject to approval by the company’s board. Any unpaid dividends will continue accumulating until Strive settles them.

To support these payments, Strive plans to reserve assets worth $22.50 per share at closing, equivalent to 18 months of dividends.

In terms of payment priority, Strive’s existing SATA preferred stock and outstanding debt will take priority over SATS shares in the company’s capital structure.

Strive’s Bitcoin Holdings Reach 35,595 BTC

Strive has been buying more Bitcoin since its previous purchase, as the company added 2,822 more BTC worth $235 million. 

Following the latest transaction, the company’s BTC holdings increased after two acquisitions totaling 6,133 Bitcoin within days.

According to BitcoinTreasuries.net, Strive ranks fourth among publicly traded Bitcoin treasury companies, holding 35,595 BTC. The lead in the rankings is Strategy, with 848,250 BTC, followed by Metaplanet with 44,000 BTC and Twenty One Capital with 43,514 BTC.

Meanwhile, fifth-ranked MARA Holdings holds 35,577 BTC, placing it just 18 BTC behind Strive in the rankings. At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $81,609 down 0.68% over the past 24 hours. 

For more on stocks trading, check out Best Platforms to Trade Tokenized Stocks

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.