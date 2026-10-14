Strive Adds 2,822 BTC for $235M Following Last Week’s 3,311 Bitcoin Purchase

Bitcoin treasury firm Strive has made another Bitcoin purchase just a day after it announced last week’s purchase of 3,311 BTC. This comes as the company looks to climb higher among the top treasury firms, potentially claiming the second spot behind Strategy by year-end.

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Strive Acquires 2,822 BTC For $235 Million

In an X post, the company’s CEO Matt Cole announced that they had acquired 2,822 BTC for $235 million through Tuesday. The firm now holds 35,595 BTC, currently ranking as the fourth-largest Bitcoin treasury company, behind only Strategy, Metaplanet, and Twenty One Capital.

This purchase comes just a day after Strive announced the 3,311 Bitcoin purchase it made last week, which raised its BTC holdings above 30,000 for the first time and saw the company surpass MARA Holdings to claim the fourth spot. This latest purchase comes as Bitcoin trades within a tight range after a significant rebound over the last two months.

Earlier this year, the Strive CEO declared their intention to significantly increase their BTC holdings by year-end and potentially claim the second spot, just behind Strategy. On Sunday, he also posted the company’s Bitcoin portfolio tracker, with the caption, “Think ₿igger.”

Think ₿igger. https://t.co/R1sYRDV7u6 — Matt Cole (@ColeMacro) October 11, 2026

Strategy has continued to extend its lead as the largest Bitcoin treasury firm, even as Strive, Metaplanet, and other treasury firms look to catch up. As CoinGape reported, Strategy acquired 250 BTC last week and now holds 848,250 BTC.

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ASST Stock Down Amid Purchase

The Strive stock is down amid the announcement of the company’s latest Bitcoin purchase. ASST is currently trading at around $27, down over 2%, according to TradingView data. The stock is also down over the last five days.

However, the ASST stock remains one of the best-performing among the Bitcoin treasury firms in 2026. The stock is up over 81% year-to-date (YTD) and has surged over 118% over the last three months, rallying as BTC bounced from its lows around $60,000.

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