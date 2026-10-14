Home / Crypto News / Bitcoin News / Strive Adds 2,822 BTC for $235M Following Last Week’s 3,311 Bitcoin Purchase

Strive Adds 2,822 BTC for $235M Following Last Week’s 3,311 Bitcoin Purchase

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
an image of the Strive logo

Highlights

  • Strive acquired 2,822 BTC through yesterday after the purchase it made last week.
  • The Bitcoin treasury firm holds a total of 35,595 BTC.
  • The ASST stock is down in premarket trading today.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

Bitcoin treasury firm Strive has made another Bitcoin purchase just a day after it announced last week’s purchase of 3,311 BTC. This comes as the company looks to climb higher among the top treasury firms, potentially claiming the second spot behind Strategy by year-end.

Strive Acquires 2,822 BTC For $235 Million

In an X post, the company’s CEO Matt Cole announced that they had acquired 2,822 BTC for $235 million through Tuesday. The firm now holds 35,595 BTC, currently ranking as the fourth-largest Bitcoin treasury company, behind only Strategy, Metaplanet, and Twenty One Capital.

This purchase comes just a day after Strive announced the 3,311 Bitcoin purchase it made last week, which raised its BTC holdings above 30,000 for the first time and saw the company surpass MARA Holdings to claim the fourth spot. This latest purchase comes as Bitcoin trades within a tight range after a significant rebound over the last two months.

Earlier this year, the Strive CEO declared their intention to significantly increase their BTC holdings by year-end and potentially claim the second spot, just behind Strategy. On Sunday, he also posted the company’s Bitcoin portfolio tracker, with the caption, “Think ₿igger.”

Strategy has continued to extend its lead as the largest Bitcoin treasury firm, even as Strive, Metaplanet, and other treasury firms look to catch up. As CoinGape reported, Strategy acquired 250 BTC last week and now holds 848,250 BTC.

ASST Stock Down Amid Purchase

The Strive stock is down amid the announcement of the company’s latest Bitcoin purchase. ASST is currently trading at around $27, down over 2%, according to TradingView data. The stock is also down over the last five days.

Source: TradingView

However, the ASST stock remains one of the best-performing among the Bitcoin treasury firms in 2026. The stock is up over 81% year-to-date (YTD) and has surged over 118% over the last three months, rallying as BTC bounced from its lows around $60,000.

For more on stocks trading, check out Best Platforms to Trade Tokenized Stocks

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
Michael Arrington & XRP Capital Fund Forfeited Ripple-Backed Evernorth SPAC Shares
France Proposes 31.4% Tax on Crypto to Stablecoin Conversions Starting 2027
US CPI Inflation LIVE Updates Today Oct. 14: Will Hot CPI Data Trigger Bitcoin, XRP, Crypto Selloff?
Standard Chartered Launches Direct Bitcoin and Ethereum Crypto Trading via Bank Accounts
Bitget Rolls Out New Earning Campaigns With Up To 12% APR For Users

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Advertisement

Global ONCHAIN AWARDS 2026

WHO MADE THE LIST?

Meet the winners
View Winners

Related Articles

US CPI Inflation LIVE Updates Today Oct. 13: Will Hot CPI Data Trigger Bitcoin, XRP, Crypto Selloff?

US CPI Inflation LIVE Updates Today Oct. 14: Will Hot CPI Data Trigger Bitcoin, XRP, Crypto Selloff?
Standard Chartered Launches Direct Bitcoin and Ethereum Crypto Trading via Bank Accounts

Standard Chartered Launches Direct Bitcoin and Ethereum Crypto Trading via Bank Accounts
Bitcoin Price Prediction Ahead of Strategic Reserve Bill

Coinbase Warns Bitcoin Must Start Quantum Migration Prep Now, Here’s Why
an image of Saylor and the Strategy logo

Michael Saylor Signals Bitcoin Bull Market Has Begun, Predicts Return Above $100K
an image of Strive and BTC logo

Strive Adds 3,311 BTC to Treasury as Bitcoin Holdings Reach 32,773
Metaplanet Moves Out 3,881 Bitcoin amid $1.6 Billion in Unrealized Loss

Breaking: Metaplanet Launches 51.9 Billion Yen Bonds To Buy More Bitcoin

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.