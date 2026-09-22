Telegram Trading Lands on Robinhood Chain as Zappin Offers 90% Fee Cashback in ETH

Telegram-native token trading is now live on Robinhood Chain. Zappin, built by the OnchainLens team, went live on September 21, 2026.

It lets users swap tokens inside Telegram through Uniswap. No separate DEX interface is needed.

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Zappin Cuts Effective Fees to 0.1% With 30-Day ETH Rebate

Zappin charges a stated fee of 1% per swap. For the first 30 days, however, it returns 90% of that fee in ETH. The effective cost per trade drops to just 0.1%.

The launch adds another execution layer to a network that already passed $60B in cumulative DEX volume.

That milestone signals that trading appetite on the chain is real, and Zappin is here to capture a share of it. Most crypto Telegram trading bots return between 20% and 30% in cashback at best.

Zappin is essentially running a paid customer-acquisition campaign to pull early volume onto its platform.

Swaps route through Uniswap. For context, Robinhood Chain had already flipped Base to the No. 2 spot on Uniswap, trailing only Ethereum.

That means Zappin is plugging into one of the most active DEX venues on the network.

The team is also firm on one thing: there is no native Zappin token. The official bio repeats “NO TOKEN. STAY SAFE.”

That matters. Telegram bots attract phishing clones and copycat tokens. Zappin is trying to kill that risk on day one.

Users can access the bot directly at t.me/ZappinTradeBot. All activity is open to the public, according to the team.

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What This Means for HOOD Investors and L2 Volume

Robinhood Chain launched on July 1, 2026, as an Arbitrum Orbit Ethereum L2. The network pitched tokenized stocks and real-world assets as its flagship use case.

In practice, Telegram bots, meme coins, and Uniswap flow have driven a large share of activity.

The chain has already proven that Telegram execution monetizes well. On August 31, it logged $2.66M in 24-hour app revenue, with GMGN leading app revenue.

Zappin is now bidding for that same surface with a deeper fee discount.

Meanwhile, Robinhood Chain also flipped Hyperliquid on DEX volume, reinforcing that this is a real liquidity race, not a narrative.

Every new bot that lands here adds more swaps, more addresses, and more reasons for traders to keep ETH on the network.

For HOOD investors, that volume compounding matters. Analysts at Bernstein have set an $160 price target on HOOD stock, citing the L2’s growth as part of the upside case.

Zappin is one more data point in that thesis. One risk remains. The 30-day rebate can inflate vanity volume that fades after the promo ends.

Additionally, Robinhood Chain previously suffered a network outage during a tokenized stock trading surge. Telegram bot users should treat execution venues as high-risk by default.

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