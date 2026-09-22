Home / Crypto News / Ethena’s USDe Briefly Crashes to $0.92 on Binance, Snaps Back to $1 Before Wallet Upgrade

Ethena’s USDe Briefly Crashes to $0.92 on Binance, Snaps Back to $1 Before Wallet Upgrade

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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Ethena USDe (USDE) is listed by Binance

Highlights

  • Ethena's USDe flash-wicked to $0.9202 on Binance's USDE/USDT pair around 05:04 UTC, then recovered to ~$0.9996 within minutes.
  • The wick hit before Binance's scheduled wallet freeze began at 06:00 UTC, so Wu Blockchain confirmed no link to the maintenance halt.
  • With a $4.9B float now used as institutional collateral via BlackRock's Aladdin and a live neobank arm, the stakes top 2025's depeg.
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Ethena’s synthetic dollar USDe briefly printed $0.9202 on Binance’s USDE/USDT spot pair on September 22, 2026.

The wick happened at roughly 1 p.m. Beijing time. It snapped back to near $0.9996 within minutes.

That is an 8% gap, brief, yes, but loud enough to revive questions about USDe depeg risk for a token sitting on a $4.9 billion float and increasingly used as institutional-grade collateral.

What the Tape Actually Shows

The flash wick was called out in real time on X by Wu Blockchain, the first English-language report of the event.

Chinese crypto accounts had flagged the move seconds earlier, timestamping the low at around 13:04 Beijing (05:04 UTC).

Trading on Binance spot and futures stayed open throughout. Only wallet deposits and withdrawals were paused, and that freeze did not begin until 06:00 UTC / 14:00 CST, roughly an hour after the wick.

Wu was explicit: there is no confirmed link between the price wick and Binance’s scheduled wallet maintenance.

Binance had announced the infrastructure upgrade on X on September 16, stating funds were safe and spot markets would remain live.

That timeline matters. The wick landed before the freeze, not because of it. Still, the combination of thinning liquidity ahead of a known transfer halt and residual memory of the October 10, 2025 crash is enough to explain why traders reacted.

That prior incident is the reference point every USDe holder will pull. As Binance compensation after the 2025 USDe depeg shows, the exchange paid out after USDe fell to ~$0.65 on Binance spot during last year’s Black Friday crash, while on-chain pools barely moved.

The same venue-risk dynamic is on the table today. Global aggregators still showed USDe near $0.999 after Tuesday’s snap-back, confirming this was a local order-book event, not a protocol failure, at least as of writing.

Why the Stakes Are Higher Now Than in 2025

This is not the same USDe that depegged in October 2025. Ethena has spent the year since pushing it well beyond DeFi.

Ethena’s synthetic-dollar design was built on delta-hedged positions across derivative venues, not cash reserves. That structure held in 2025. But the distribution layer around it has changed significantly.

Ethena’s neobank arm is now live. The Ethena Pay neobank rollout brought USDe to retail balances across 48 countries, treating it as an everyday dollar substitute.

On the institutional side, BlackRock’s Aladdin integration of USDe and the $1 billion FalconX facility for USDe backing assets both went live in 2026.

An 8% CEX wick does not automatically break any of those integrations. But it does reprice the question of what happens to collateral and margin books if a single-venue dislocation catches leveraged positions off guard.

Competition is also closing in. Circle’s bitcoin-backed USDC loans and banks’ planned USD stablecoin from Goldman Sachs, Citi, and BofA give institutions alternatives with a very different risk profile. A wick like Tuesday’s keeps those conversations alive.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.